Enable this setting to prevent Chrome from taking up too much memory

picture : PixieMe ( stock struggle )

Chrome is a file plural The browser for a reason: It’s fast, powerful, and compatible with popular apps, services, and extensions. All that power, though It comes from somewhere, and it ends up exhausting you RAM. Chrome is a memory hog. Luckily Now, there is an easy solution to the problem.

Why does Chrome use so much memory?

Every tab you open is a new activity for Chrome to manage, and the browser takes care of that Run each tab as its own process. This way, something can go wrong on one tab without affecting others . Chrome is also fast due to its features Pre-view feature, which eats up your RAM to keep things loading as quickly as possible. Plus, the more tabs you open— And the most resource-intensive tasks you run on those tabs— It will use more RAM.

He. She It’s not really a problem until it becomes a problem: if your system runs out of RAM, you’ll experience performance issues, all because your Internet browser can’t handle its RAM properly.

How does Memory Saver Conserve RAM when using Chrome

Fortunately, Google has addressed these issues with a new feature called “Memory keeper. With it, Chrome will automatically make unused tabs inactive while you work on other tabs. When you return to those inactive tabs, Chrome will turn them back on again. According to the company, Memory Saver can use up to 30% less memory Compared to running Chrome without it, which should solve more Memory problems with the browser.

Memory Saver isn’t the only new “performance” feature coming to Chrome. Google also providedEnergy saverwhich reduces performance to preserve battery life, such as Necessary For those of us who work on laptops.

How to use Memory Saver to free up RAM in Chrome

Memory Saver is officially rolling out to users over the next few weeks. However He. She’ It’s only available as a feature at this time. The flags are “experimental features” Chrome steers clear of for most users; s some are n’ It is not expired yet, which means it may have harmful effects on your browser. However, since Memory Saver is almost here, it seems like a safe tick to enable.

To check this, paste the following link into your address bar, then press Enter: chrome://flags/# High efficiency mode available. Here, click on Default, choose Enabled, and then click on Restart. When Chrome restarts, head to Settings, and you’ll notice a new Performance tab on the left side of the screen where Memory Saver is now located. Click the slider to turn the feature on. If there are sites that you’d prefer Chrome to always stay active, you can click “Add” to add them to the list. Which When you return to a tab that was inactive, Chrome will let you know And the It tells you how much RAM has been freed up by making it inactive.

[[[[[9to5Google]