Employee who refused to work during ‘mourning’ for Roe v. Wade was fired

A wake-up worker at Universal Music Group claims he was fired for ‘talking about’ about abortion rights – after admitting he refused to work because he He was in “mourning” for the Supreme Court’s decision to dismiss Roe v. Wade.

Michael Lopez, production coordinator at Universal Music Enterprises, criticized the company as “anti-gay” for ending it as a “brown queer person” during Pride Month for “speaking out in defense of abortion rights,” according to Lengthy Note on LinkedIn that went viral last week.

“Last Friday, like countless others, I was devastated by the news of the Supreme Court [sic] The attack on abortion rights,” Lopez wrote.

“Paired up with a flood Legislation against homosexuality and transgenderIt was difficult to process how the company operates [sic] We are expected to be productive while our rights are being stripped.”

Lopez then went on to explain that “one of my tasks every Friday was to process reports for upcoming releases” and then email his work to 275 people.

But instead of doing the usual process reports, he wrote an email that read, “I didn’t do it today.”

“I am in mourning over the attack on people with wombs in the United States. Federally guaranteed access to abortion is over.”

“Vivendi and Universal Music Group should stop donating to anti-abortion, anti-queer, and transgender politicians. Politicians such as Marsha Blackburn, Ken Buck, Victoria Spartz, etc. have written or expected more unproductive days,” he wrote, signed with “Please accept.” Sincerely, Michael Lopez.”

The Post has requested comment from Universal Music Group.

After sending the uploaded email, Lopez said he received many supportive responses from co-workers — but was told by a manager to “take the rest of the day off.”

When he returned to work the following Monday, he said he was greeted with a “surprise Zoom video chat with HR.”

“Not doing your job, disrupting 275 people’s day and poor judgment,” Lopez wrote.

Then Lopez said he sent a “follow-up” to the email list to inform his colleagues.

In his lengthy LinkedIn post, he reportedly wrote: “Just got fired for this email from Friday, so they’re letting you know about their position on staff speaking out about politicians who support the marginalization of people like me.”

He saw: “An eccentric person took his life during Pride Month speaking in support of abortion rights. It seems that this is exactly what America is now about.”

Lopez’s note went viral on LinkedIn, generating over 3,200 reactions, about 250 comments, and over 60 posts.

While some commentators were supportive, others were less sympathetic.

A LinkedIn user named Lopez “entitled, lazy, and obviously ignorant,” wrote: “Yeah that’s pathetic…you’re a grown man who pretends to have unbelievably unbearable ‘sadness’ over something that will never affect you in any possible way. You do a simple task at work.”

Another commenter on LinkedIn wrote: “If you sent the report as they ask every Friday… would you have lost your job? Probably not.”

The commentator added, “You didn’t lose your job based on your color or sexual orientation, so please stop thinking about it. Your actions are a childish reason to quit.”

Lopez’s protest echoed the sentiments of hundreds of people who rallied in the wake of the June 24 decision. AFP via Getty Images

Another outspoken critic noted: “You took a stand on principle. But such attitudes have consequences – and that’s what makes them brave… I respect your decision to ban your work as a form of protest, but you left your employer no choice.”