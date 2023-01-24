Empire of the Ants is set in 2024 for PC

Ant Empirethe upcoming game based on the 1991 science fiction novel by Bernard Werber, will be released for consoles and PC via steam In the year 2024, publisher Microid and developer tower five announce. The specific consoles aren’t made clear, but the game is currently available to wishlist via Playstation Store.

Here’s an overview of the game via Microids:

About Based on the bestselling book by Bernard Werber, Ant Empire It will offer a strategic experience close to the famous book saga. expertise immersive Adventures and defend your lands through tactical and strategic battles in a microscopic world of epic proportions. Exploration, strategy, combat skills, but most of all, the local wildlife alliance will be essential to emerge victorious from the many challenges that await you. Participate in the migration of a doomed and lost colony Play as the Ant Savior, whose mission is to lead his “people” and rebuild a home, protect them, make them thrive, and conquer new territories during different seasons. Key Features Take part in an epic adventure – Support the role of the brave ant, from a third-person perspective and explore unique abilities that can help you in battle and exploration.

– Support the role of the brave ant, from a third-person perspective and explore unique abilities that can help you in battle and exploration. 3D real-time strategy game with progressive difficulty – The game promises an intuitive experience for newcomers, with lessons to learn the basics Real time strategy game. The game will also offer scalable difficulty and an adaptive experience for seasoned gamers who will discover new gameplay mechanics as well as advanced strategies and combat skills.

– The game promises an intuitive experience for newcomers, with lessons to learn the basics Real time strategy game. The game will also offer scalable difficulty and an adaptive experience for seasoned gamers who will discover new gameplay mechanics as well as advanced strategies and combat skills. Explore beautiful environments and meet local wildlife – The game will have photo-realistic jungle to explore. Get to know other ants and forest dwellers through your adventure, meet and interact with them.

– The game will have photo-realistic jungle to explore. Get to know other ants and forest dwellers through your adventure, meet and interact with them. Photorealistic Unreal Engine 5 pushes the boundaries of photorealistic effect on plants and wildlife.

Unreal Engine 5 pushes the boundaries of photorealistic effect on plants and wildlife. Novel based on the season Along the same lines – The game features a narrative that follows the rhythm of the seasons, to which the environments and gameplay mechanics will adapt.

– The game features a narrative that follows the rhythm of the seasons, to which the environments and gameplay mechanics will adapt. Contrast diversity and adaptation – The game maps will evolve depending on the time of day (day, night, dawn and twilight).

View screenshots of the first Sat show.