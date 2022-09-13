Emmys 2022 live coverage of the 74th annual award winners

LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 12: 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards – Pictured: Leading lead actor in a comedy series kisses Ted Lasso on stage during the 74th Annual Emmy Awards held at Microsoft Theater On September 12, 2022. – (Photo by Chris Haston/NBC via Getty Images)

HBO’s “Caliphate” and + AppleTV “Ted Lasso” was among the most-nominated titles for the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, but Emmy voters rolled out the awards around Monday night.

“Saturday Night Live” cast member Kenan Thompson hosted the party on NBC And Peacock Broadcasting Service from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

While the ceremony usually airs on Sundays, NBC also has the rights to broadcast National Football League matches on Sunday nights, so it chose to show the award winners on Mondays.

Directed by writer and director Mike White, “The White Lotus” has won several awards. Other winners include Michael Keaton for Dopesick, Jan Smart for Hacks, Jennifer Coolidge for The White Lotus and Julia Garner for Ozark.

Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”) won Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, becoming the second black woman in the history of an Emmy to win in that category. Jackie Harry was awarded the “227″” award in 1987. Hwang Dong-hyuk, “Squid Game”, was the first South Korean to win for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series. And at the age of 26, Zendaya from “Euphoria” was the youngest person to win the Outstanding Actress Award twice.

Amanda Seyfried won for her role as Elizabeth Holmes, founder of the infamous Theranos, in The Dropout.

“Succession” has 25 nominations, the most, while HBO’s “Ted Lasso” and “The White Lotus” each have 20 nominations. They were closely followed by “Hacks” and HBO Max hollow “Murder in the Building Only” — each with 17 nominations — and HBO’s “Euphoria,” which caught 16.

The Television Academy did not separate out awards by network this year. In the past year, there has been some minor controversy over how the nominations are sorted, as many networks also have streaming services. While it seemed appropriate to group network shows and broadcast shows from the same company together, some in the industry felt they should be considered separate distributors.