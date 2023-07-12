Emmy Nominations 2023: See if your favorite shows topped the list





CNN

–



The nominees for the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards — television’s most prestigious award — were announced Wednesday morning.

“Succession” led with 27 Emmy nominations, followed by “The Last of Us” with 24, “The White Lotus” with 23, and “Ted Lasso” with 21.

This year, the Television Academy bowed in the dark, given the multiple nods to decidedly dismal shows like “Succession,” “The Last of Us,” “Yellow Jackets,” “Dahmer-The Beast: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” and “Beef.”

The super-sharp “Dahmer” in particular received lots of love in technical categories as well as nods for star Evan Peters – along with supporting actors Niecy Nash-Betts and Richard Jenkins – for their portrayal in a Netflix story about the popular series killer.

The Emmy Awards are currently scheduled for September 18th.

See below for a list of nominees in several top categories.

Andor

“Best Call Saul”

“the crown”

“Dragon House”

“the last of us”

“Succession”

“white lotus”

“yellow vests”

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“The bear”

“jury duty”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Killing in the building only”

Ted Lasso

“Wednesday”

“meat”

Dahmer – The Beast: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

“Daisy Jones and Six”

Fleischmann is in trouble.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi”

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus”

Nicholas Brown, “Succession”

Michael Imperioli, “The White Lotus”

Theo James, “The White Lotus”

Matthew McFadden, “Succession”

Alan Rock, “Succession”

Will Sharp, “The White Lotus”

Alexander Skarsgard, “Succession”

Jennifer Coolidge for The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Megan Fahey, “The White Lotus”

Sabrina Impacciatore, “The White Lotus”

Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus”

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”

J. Smith Cameron, “Succession”

Simona Tabasco, “The White Lotus”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Bronson, “Abbott Elementary”

Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Sherrill Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Phil Dunster, “Ted Lasso”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

James Marsden, “Jury Duty”

Ebon Mus Patrach, “The Bear”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Taron Egerton, “Blackbeard”

Kumail Nanjiani, “Welcome to Chippendales”

Evan Peters, “Dahmer – The Beast: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Daniel Radcliffe, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

Michael Shannon, “George & Tammy”

Stephen Yeun, “Beef”

Lizzy Caplan, “Fleishman in Trouble”

Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy”

Dominic Fishback, “Swarm”

Kathryn Hahn, “Tiny Beautiful Things”

Riley Keough, “Daisy Jones & the Six”

Ali Wong, “Beef”

Murray Bartlett, “Welcome to Chippendales”

Paul Walter Hauser, “The Black Bird”

Richard Jenkins “Dahmer -Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Joseph Lee, “Beef”

Ray Liotta, “Black Bird”

Young Mazino, “Beef”

Jesse Plemons, “Love & Death”

Annaleigh Ashford, “Welcome to the Chippendales”

Maria Bello, “Beef”

Claire Danes, “Fleishman in Trouble”

Juliette Lewis, “Welcome to the Chippendales”

Camila Morrone, “Daisy Jones & The Six”

Niecy Nash-Betts, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Merritt Weaver, “Tiny Beautiful Things”

“The Amazing Race”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“survivor”

“top chef”

“the sound”

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Late Night with Seth Meyers”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Jon Stewart problem.