Emmanuel Macron – Portfolio.hu

No final warning or 48-hour deadline

Insisted Thursday Olivia Gregory A government spokesman denied that the head of state had tried to pressure the opposition.

The final warning ends, but he opens the beginning of negotiations, the beginning of consensus and compromise. We are talking about several days, it may take several weeks

He added.

Emmanuel Macron In a live televised address on Wednesday night, he reassured the French that he was ready to compromise with his political opponents and asked them to clarify their position by Friday night.

It was approved by the President

You have to learn to rule differently and legislate,

Repeated use of the word compromise. He points out that in the current situation no political force can legislate alone and this is a completely new matter in France.

I am determined to take into account the need for change that people have clearly demanded

The president said.

He outlined two possible scenarios.

One is the deals made for a bill, sometimes the right, sometimes the left, and the other is to form a broad coalition.

However, the possibility of a national unity government was ruled out by Emmanuel Macron.

Opposition leaders strongly criticized the president’s speech and rejected any government alliance with Emmanuel Macron. Most of them expect the head of state to take the first step and make clear proposals in the national legislature about how he will enact provisional legislation.

He was pressed against the wall, not us

He announced Valerie Robert Socialist representative. On the right Bruno Retailer The senator said:

Naturally, we said no: our delegates have been given clear mandate from our delegates to take place in the opposition.

Emmanuel Macron’s call was aimed primarily at the Socialists, who are currently members of the left – wing opposition NUPES and the Conservative Republican Party. The far-left insurgency is leading a left-wing alliance with France Marine Le Pen Led by National Concentration, the government actors rejected the cooperation.

Even four days after the parliamentary election, there is still no clear majority in the lower house of parliament to be able to rule with Emmanuel Macron’s party and centralist allies! It lost an absolute majority in the National Assembly in the second round of elections on Sunday.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the president separately welcomed the leaders of the current majority government and opposition parties to his office to find possible constructive solutions for French interests.

Ruling party for the next five years It will have only 246 seats in the 577-member National Assembly, So far 345. An absolute majority requires 289 votes. The Left has 150 members in four factions, the National Constituency has 89 members and the traditional right has 61 members.

Cover image: Nathan Lane / Bloomberg via Getty Images