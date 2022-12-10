Emma Thompson reveals what she thinks of her heartbreaking scene in Love Actually after 20 years

Emma Thompson has revealed that she still has deep feelings about her role in the classic romantic comedy Love Actually.

The 2003 film, which is set to celebrate its 20th anniversary, Thompson played a wife who cries uncontrollably after she discovers her husband has bought jewelry for another woman and realizes he is cheating on her.

The 63-year-old says she still remembers what it felt like to film the scene alongside the late Alan Rickman.

“Yeah, you remember the feelings you had at that time,” she said this week Stellar Magazine.

Thompson previously revealed that she was so convincing in the film as a result of personal experience — having her heart “severely broken” by her first husband, Kenneth Branagh.

Once upon a time, British cinema’s golden couple, nicknamed Ken and Em, broke up after eight years together when he began an affair with Helena Bonham Carter.

The 2003 film, which is set to celebrate its 20th anniversary, Thompson played a wife who cries uncontrollably after she discovers her husband has bought jewelry for another woman and realizes he is cheating on her.

She said, “That scene where my character is standing by the bed crying is very recognizable because it’s something everyone’s been through.”

My heart was badly broken by Ken. So I knew what it was like to find a necklace that wasn’t meant for me.

“Well, it wasn’t exactly like that, but we’ve all been through it.”

Love Actually was written and directed by Curtis and premiered in November 2003 to mixed reviews from critics.

But it was well received by audiences and has since become a modern Christmas classic.

Elsewhere in the Stellar interview, Thompson revealed that her most “awesome” role is her most recent one, in the upcoming film adaptation of Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical.

The Cruella star had to stand on a high platform to shoot CGI scenes and was left very confused.

I will remember being 80ft [24 metres] You remember that structure and you look down, and all the kids were there.

They’re going, you’ll be fine. My legs were shaking and we were all singing live. For me, this was exciting, but also terrifying.

“This is what will stay with me from Matilda the Musical,” the actress told Late Night.

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical will be streaming on Netflix from December 25th.