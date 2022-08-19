Emirates suspends all flights to Nigeria over funding dispute

Emirates Airlines announced in a statement Thursday that it has suspended flight operations in and out of Nigeria due to its inability to return funds from the West African country.

The airline said it had “made no progress” in reaching out to Nigerian authorities for a solution.

Emirates said: “Emirates has tried every avenue to meet our ongoing challenges in repatriating funds from Nigeria, and has made great efforts to initiate a dialogue with the relevant authorities for their urgent intervention to help find a viable solution. It is unfortunate that no progress has been made.” a statement

The decision comes after Emirates announced last month to reduce the number of flights to Nigeria’s commercial capital Lagos, the company said it does not have access to its $ 85 million funds withheld in the country. In a letter to Nigerian Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika, the airline said the stalled funds had risen by more than $10 million per month.