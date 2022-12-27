Emails show that previous regulators helped SBF secure addendums with the CFTC

Sam Bankman-Fried left his bail hearing on December 22 as part of federal fraud charges for his role as head of Crypto Exchange FTX. Both the SEC and CFTC dropped further complaints against the cryptocurrency founder, despite both agencies having strong ties to former FTX managers. picture : David de Delgado ( Getty Images )

While two of the largest financial regulators in the United States along with the Department of Justice have collectively decided to damage the founder of failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX with allegations of massive fraud, there was a time – less than a year ago – when the same founder was the talk of the town. in Washington. Billionaire cryptocurrency tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried has held discussions with lawmakers and regulators alike, and new emails show how the 30-year-old former FTX CEO used former regulatory officials as a means of deflecting too close to US agencies.

the Los Angeles Times I reported Monday that emails showed that Ryne Miller, general counsel for FTX, managed to use old connections with former regulators to get Bankman-Fried a seat at the dinner table with then-CFTC commissioner Dan Berkowitz. The October 2021 meal took place at an upscale restaurant in Washington, D.C., according to emails received by the Los Angeles Times via a Freedom of Information Act request.

do you see, Miller He served as legal counsel to Gary Gensler, who was the chairman of the CFTC and is now the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, from 2012 to 2013. Miller then worked as an attorney for the New York City-based law firm Sullivan & Cromwell before coming to FTX in 2021. Miller reportedly paid Berkowitz $50 for his share of dinner.

Also at the dinner was Mark Wittgen, the former president and commissioner of the CFTC, who at the time was serving as FTX’s head of policy. LedgerX CEO Zack Dexter also promised a seat at the table. LedgerX is a subsidiary of FTX which has been cited as one of the few solvent pieces of Bankman Fried’s former crypto empire. Yet after FTX and many of its affiliates Declared bankruptcySince then LedgerX has been developed for sale.

The emails also show that Miller tried to get the CFTC commissioner at the time, Dawn Stamp, to come to the dinner, but the reports were unable to confirm whether she did. You won’t find her in the CFTC anymore, because she now works as an administrator Adviser Solidus Labs to monitor cryptographic risk.

Gizmodo went on to A revolving door between US financial regulators and crypto companies, a door that was spinning so fast that it was enough to make your head spin. You have former officials from the US Treasury, CFTC, SEC, and more coming to the likes of Binance, Coinbase, Astra Protocol, and other crypto-minded financiers like venture capital firm a16z.

Despite this alleged intimacy between cryptocurrency players and people aiming to regulate the industry, both the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) have filed Civil complaints against Sam Bankman-Fried. Both agencies have alleged that the founder of FTX committed fraud by allowing an “unlimited line of credit” between the cryptocurrency exchange and sister hedge fund company Alameda Research. Although the crypto founder, who often uses his initials SBF, claimed that Alameda operated as a separate entity, regulators claimed he still nominally controlled both FTX and Alameda, and was funneling users’ crypto into a hedge fund.

Gizmodo has reached out to the CFTC for comment but did not immediately receive a response. Berkowitz, the man who helped organize dinners with the SBF and cryptocurrency regulators, is now the general counsel of the Securities and Exchange Commission. We also reached out to the SEC to see if they had any comment on Berkowitz’s role with the SEC’s existing complaints against Bankman-Fried, but the SEC declined to comment. .

during recent hearing With the US Senate Committee on Agriculture, current CFTC Chairman Rustin Behnam has tried to argue why his agency was best able to fully regulate the ailing crypto industry, all while fighting allegations that his agency was manipulating SBF’s FTX. He said his agency met 10 times with FTX officers, though he further claimed that all of those meetings were about setting up a cryptocurrency clearinghouse. He further praised LedgerX as being very sound because it is regulated by the CFTC.

Some US government officials have been so eager to share a bed with the nascent crypto industry, that when the industry finally shows its ugliest side, these are the regulators who were supposed to protect users and investors from the worst whims of cryptocurrencies. Now the brothers are forced to pretend they’ve always been strong on cryptocurrency while flexing their somewhat tender muscles. Although that doesn’t do much for investors who have collectively lost billions of dollars this year alone Blatant cryptocurrency exchanges.