The 31st annual Outsider Art Fair, which opened Thursday night at the Metropolitan Pavilion in the Chelsea neighborhood and runs through Sunday, is New York’s largest clearinghouse for work by self-taught and marginalized artists. In some ways it is fairly consistent. Top traders like Ricoh / Maresca Showroom (booth A11) Manhattan f Fleischer/Ullmann Gallery (booth A5) Philadelphia tends to stick to the same large exhibition spaces, and you can always find work by mainstays of the “outdoor” genre: drawings by Bill Traylor, the ex-slave who produced hundreds of memorable animal silhouettes in his eighties, and by Martin Ramirez, He’s famous for the tunnels and dream-like cowboys he created in California mental institutions, dotted throughout the show.

But the other constant, besides these criteria, is an overdose of blatant modernity. Bringing together 64 exhibitors from eight countries, including dozens of new exhibitors at the show, this year’s edition includes Inuit graphics, hand-crafted playing cards, a collection of somber figurines, and two specials – a themed booth called “We Are Birds” benefiting patriots . The Audubon Society, and a series of black and white oil paintings depicting Elvis’ life and horoscope. Tickets are $44 ($22 for students), but if you keep your eyes open, an unexpected moment of beauty will stop you in your tracks. This is what stood out to me.

Kopač Committee / ArtRencontre Association (A2)