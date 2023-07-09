Elton John Performs The Final Concert Of His Farewell Tour: Video + Tracklist

Sir Elton John played the final concert of his long farewell tour at the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm, Sweden on Saturday night.

John’s latest show featured a setlist that spanned across 23 songs, including the greatest hits “Bennie and the Jets,” “Rocket Man,” “Tiny Dancer,” and “Philadelphia Freedom,” as well as three songs from “Cold Heart” and “Your Song.” and “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road”.

“When we embarked on my final tour in 2018, not in my wildest dreams could I have predicted the twists and turns, highs and lows that this tour – and the entire world – would experience in the next five years,” John said in a post-concert statement. “And every step of the way, my fans were there. They stuck with me, they supported me, they were patient, and kept me going at every last show. Tonight was magical. I’m trying to process it, and I don’t think it’s going to sink in for a while after I’m finally done touring.” I can’t tell you how much I will miss the fans and how much their support meant to me – it will stay with me forever.”

During the set, Coldplay appeared via a live video link to roast John. “Elton, from all of us here, from all the bands and artists you’ve helped and inspired, we love you so much,” frontman Chris Martin said. “We are so grateful for everything you’ve done for the AIDS Foundation, any time you’ve been nice to anyone. Everything you’ve done for LGBTQ people. Everything you’ve done for fashion and eyewear. Everything you’ve done for cuteness and love and wearing gowns! Everything you’ve done for music, everything you’ve done.” Bernie did it for words, everything your band did during the thousands of shows you’ve done. We love you so much, and will miss you so much.”

See photos, video, and a tracklist from the final night of John’s tour below.

All told, John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour spanned more than 300 shows (including a headlining show at Glastonbury), selling 5.7 million tickets and $900 million. While the tour marks John’s last global outing, the 76-year-old musician hasn’t ruled out one-off shows in the future.

“It’s really important to distinguish Elton’s retirement from touring, but Elton didn’t give his last public performance for the last time,” David Furnish, John’s husband and manager, previously said. painting. “I know for a fact that he’s not going to be touring in any capacity. What you’ll see is the possibility of a one-time private stay or a small stay in one place for a limited time.”

Make the list:

Penny and the planes

Philadelphia Liberty

I guess that’s why they call it the blues

border song

little dancer

Have mercy on the criminal

Rocket Man (I think it’s going to be a very long time)

Take me to the pilot

Someone saved my life tonight

Levon

Candle in the wind

Funeral of a Friend / Love Bleeding

Burn the job

sad songs (say a lot)

Excuse me, looks like the hardest

Don’t let the sun go down on me

The bitch is back

I’m still standing

Crocodile rock

Saturday night is fine for fighting

Encore:

cold heart

your song

Goodbye, yellow cobblestone road