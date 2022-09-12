Elton John – Disney Plus Concert Special Release Date

Saturday is good for a fight, but Sunday is good for a live stream of a concert in the comfort of your own home.

Disney + will be broadcast live Elton JohnOn Sunday, November 20, performing its final round, the broadcast service announced Saturday as part of its celebration of the D23 Expo. Elton John Live: Goodbye from Dodger Stadium It will mark the nearly five decades of performance that has made John a household name.

* Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur It will premiere on Friday, February 10, 2023 on Disney Channel (and shortly thereafter on Disney+). Watch a new trailer featuring Alison Brie’s voice (community, glare) as aftershock:

* My grandfather’s talessix original cartoon shorts set in star Wars universe, will premiere on Wednesday, October 26th on Disney+. Watch a trailer below:

* Olivia Scott Welch (panicJoin AMC Straight manSister site Limit reports. She will play Julie, Hank’s daughter (The best of Saul on demandBob Odenkirk and Lilythe killMireille Enos).

* Will Forte (The last man on earth) will express the main character of Coach Dan win or lose, a long series from Pixar on Disney+. The show, which will air in 2023, will follow the middle school softball team as they approach their championship game.

*Disney+ has announced three impromptu specials that will air this holiday season: The best in the snowan action packed winter competition event hosted by Titus Burgess; Pentatonix: Around the World for Holidays, following the cappella group as they work to find inspiration for their annual holiday album; And the hip hop nutcrackerHip-hop reimagining Nutcracker Ballet from Rev Run by Run-DMC in New York City. Release dates will be announced at a later time

* The proud family: louder and proud Season 2 will premiere in February 2023 (exact date to be announced) on Disney+. Watch a trailer:

