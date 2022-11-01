Elon Musk’s Twitter faces a massive exodus of advertisers and CEOs

SAN FRANCISCO – Twitter faces a mass exodus of fickle CEOs and advertisers Elon Musk and his advisors Take control of a social media companyPrepare to lay off employees and make changes to the product.

At least four senior Twitter executives — including the chief customer officer, chief people and diversity, and chief product — have left the company in recent days, according to four people familiar with the matter and public statements. Two announced their departure on Twitter on Monday; They did not mention the reason for their resignation. People said more CEOs might be leaving.

Meanwhile, advertisers – who provide about 90 per cent of Twitter’s revenue – are increasingly wrestling with Mr. Musk’s ownership of the platform. The billionaire, who is meeting with advertising executives in New York this week, has alarmed some advertisers as he said he will relax Twitter’s content rules, which could lead to an increase in misinformation and other toxic content.

IPG, one of the world’s largest advertising companies, on Monday issued a recommendation through its media agencies for clients to pause their Twitter spending due to moderation concerns, three people familiar with the contact said. The Global Alliance for Responsible Media, an alliance of platforms, advertisers and industry groups that fight harmful content on social media, also said this week that it was monitoring how Twitter plans to handle content moderation.