Elon Musk Will Get A Working Robot In Just Months

Elon Musk announced that Tesla may have a working prototype of Tesla Botalso known as Optimus, Tesla’s humanoid robot, by September 30 – the end of the third quarter of 2022.

Musk announced last month “Tesla AI Day #2” with “Many Great Updates” On August 19.

the original “Tesla AI DayHeld last year was an event focused on the company’s self-driving program. The automaker also revealed its car Dojo supercomputer They announced plans toTesla BotHumanoid robot – now known as Tesla Optimus.

AI Day 2 was supposed to take place a year after the day after the first, but Musk took to Twitter today to postpone the event to September 30th.

As a reason for the delay, the CEO said that Tesla may have a working Optimus prototype by then:

Tesla AI Day pushed to September 30th, we may have a working Optimus prototype by then – Elon Musk June 3, 2022

When first announcing the project last year, Musk said that Tesla would have a working prototype by the end of 2022, and more recently, the CEO said that the company Aims to start robot production in 2023.

This is a very ambitious timeline for such an ambitious project, but Musk has said on several occasions that it has become a priority.

In January, the CEO said that Tesla prioritizes development of human Optimus robot product in 2022 on other products.

Tesla plans to leverage its existing expertise in power electronics and electric car batteries to build the robot and use its expertise in artificial intelligence to give it a brain.

Musk said the robot will initially be programmed to perform simple, repetitive tasks, including manufacturing processes such as Tesla’s own.

Tesla plans to improve the robot over time and the ability to perform a wide range of tasks that make it useful for both commercial and consumer applications.

If the project succeeds, it could have an enormous impact on economies, which explains why Tesla has shifted its focus to it.

Late, Mask claimed Tesla could play a role in making Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) a reality Through the robotics project.

Looks like we should learn more about that on September 30th.

