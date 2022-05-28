Elon Musk weighs in at Deep vs. Heard Trail, jurors remain unknown

Elon Musk He talks about his article on Johnny Depp–Amber Heard The trial – that’s after he got sucked in the middle of it – and the feeling of parting for both of you… Turning a new page, you all.

The Tesla chief responded to someone on Twitter who summed up his thoughts about the trial and the notable moments — a tweet you could, perhaps, interpret as anti-Amber — with EM ringing… “I hope they move on. At their best, every single one of them is incredible.”

I hope they go ahead. At their best, they are all incredible. – Elon Musk May 28, 2022

This is interesting – especially because he dated Amber for a while after her split from Johnny… and according to court testimony, he also allegedly made piles of cash on her behalf.

In the face of this, you could argue that he sees both of them as deeply flawed… but he also notices an aspect that shines in both of them. Oddly enough, we’re not aware of any relationship Elon has with Johnny – it looks like he spent time with A. e, apparently – so his analysis is a bit ambiguous.



As we have all heard in this experience…the Director of Operations at ACLU, Terence Doughertyher testimony about what Amber has donated (or has not donated, rather) since she pledged $3.5 million in the wake of her divorce – noting that they only did received a small piece From changing them personally. See also U2's Bono to perform "Freedom" in Kyiv Metro

Now, Dougherty has suggested that Elon donate at least $500,000 to the ACLU in Amber’s honor. Same for Children’s Hospital… Another $500,000 is there from Elon too, which was also revealed in court. That’s more than a million dollars for the woman he’s been with for about a year. yes…

Elon was speculated that he would likely testify in this case, but he wasn’t summoned… and he wasn’t Paul Bettany or James Francoother men who have been involved in this thing.

As for where to go from here… the jury entered the deliberations Friday without coming to a decision, so they will take it back on Tuesday to decide once and for all who will win here. Speaking of Jurors – Judge Benny Azkarat They ruled that they would remain anonymous for a year.