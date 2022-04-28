Elon Musk was behind a $500,000 donation – Deadline

General Counsel of ACLU Thursday saw in Johnny Depp–Amber Heard A trial in Virginia that the foundation was believed by a billionaire Elon Musk He was behind a $500,000 payment to help the actress fulfill a $3.5 million donation to the organization.

Heard said she will donate $7 million from her divorce settlement with Depp to a charity, split between the ACLU and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

But in Depp’s $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard, his attorneys were trying to prove that Heard had not honored a pledge made to the ACLU.

Excerpts from a video recording of the organization’s general counsel, Terence Dougherty, were shown in court on Thursday, and he said the organization had so far received $1.3 million that was deposited in Heard’s favour.

Dougherty said Musk’s payments are believed to have been made via a Vanguard fund set up to make charitable contributions. Heard made a direct payment in August 2016 of $350,000, $500,000 in 2017, and $350,000 from the Vanguard Fund in 2018. The last payment was made by Heard. Another $100,000 came from Depp and was added to Heard.

Heard and Musk dated after her split from Depp.

Dougherty said Heard’s donations stopped after 2018. He said the ACLU called her at one point “and we learned she was in financial difficulty.” But Musk indicated in a 2016 email to the organization that Hurd’s pledge would be fulfilled in installments over 10 years. Dougherty said she has never signed a formal pledge form.

Heard has served as an artist ambassador for the ACLU on women’s rights. This role was announced as Washington Post She published her article which is the crux of Depp’s $50 million defamation lawsuit against her. In a December 2018 article, Heard wrote that “two years ago, I became a public figure of domestic violence, and felt the full force of our culture’s anger toward women who speak up.”

Depp’s attorney’s claim that although the op-ed did not mention him by name, there was enough link to damage his reputation, given her allegations of abuse against him.

In his testimony, Dougherty spoke about the work the ACLU did to draft the editorial. An email showed that while developing the editorial, Heard wanted to find a way to include a reference to her obtaining a restraining order against Depp in 2016, but her attorneys did not elaborate on this. No reference is included.