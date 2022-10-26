Elon Musk visits Twitter as $44 billion deal completes

A Twitter spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mr. Musk’s appearance in Twitter’s offices indicates that he plans to close the deal after a few long and tumultuous months. Billionair Agree to buy company in April. But within weeks, he seemed to regret his decision and tried to undo.

What happened to Elon Musk’s Twitter deal? Card 1 of 8 Fantastic deal. In April, Elon Musk made a Unwanted bid over $40 billion to the social network, saying he wanted to make Twitter a private company and allow people to speak more freely on the service.

Twitter then sued Mr. Musk to force him to stick to the deal, and the case is due to go to trial this month. This month, the billionaire changed his mind again and recommitted his purchase. A Delaware Chancery District Court judge in the case postponed the trial, giving an October 28 deadline to complete the deal.

Mr. Musk has promised to transform Twitter by making it private, laying off workers and sponsoring the subscription business. He has said he is a “pro-freedom of speech” and wants to relax the rules around moderating content on the service, including Reversing the ban on former President Donald J Trump from the platform. He added that Twitter should become a file “apply everything” Similar to WeChat, a Chinese platform that offers social media, instant messaging, and mobile payments.

Mr. Musk has spent the past three weeks finalizing the terms of his financing for the deal, which includes $12.5 billion in debt from Wall Street banks. Investment banks usually sell the debt they arrange for such deals to reduce the risks on their balance sheets. But given the fast pace at which Mr. Musk is now racing to close the deal, as well Market tension for such debtTwo people familiar with the situation said they are instead keeping that debt on their balance sheets, at least for now.

With so much uncertainty swirling around the deal, some of Twitter’s 7,500 employees were nervous. last week , The company sought to allay employee concerns Following reports that Mr. Musk planned to lay off up to 75 per cent of them. Twitter told workers that the current management had no plans to lay off workers but could make no promises about what Mr Musk might do.