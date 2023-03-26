March 26, 2023

Elon Musk values ​​Twitter at less than half of the $44 billion price tag offered to employees

JPMorgan Global Market Analyst Jack Manley and FitzGerald Group Director Keith Fitz-Gerald discuss the Tesla investor’s day and if it’s the right time for investors to step aside in “Countdown to Claman.”

Billionaire Twitter CEO Elon Musk valued his company at less than half the price he bought it for in an employee stock option offer last week.

Musk offered stock grants to employees in an email earlier this month that valued the company at nearly $20 billion, a far cry from the $44 billion he bought for the company last year, according to the Wall Street Journal.

“I see a clear, but difficult, path to a valuation of more than $250 billion,” Musk wrote in the email announcing the grants.

Twitter responded to a Fox Business journalist’s inquiry with a bubble emoji. Musk recently announced that all inquiries in the Twitter press line will be answered in this manner.

Elon Musk says Twitter will open source the code it uses to recommend tweets

Twitter CEO Elon Musk sent an offer to employees that valued his company at nearly $20 billion. (Mohamed Selim Korkutata/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

The Twitter logo outside the company's offices in San Francisco

Musk has made massive changes at Twitter since taking over the company last year. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu/AP Newsroom)

Twitter will move away from legacy blue checks soon

The email to employees came the same week Musk sent a late-night memo informing employees that working from home was not an option.

Musk is not a fan of telecommuting. Back in November, he ended Twitter accommodations for working from home, telling employees within driving distance of the office they needed to come in person or their “resignation accepted.”

See also  European plane lessors in race to get $5 billion worth of planes back from Russia

The eccentric CEO fired thousands of Twitter employees shortly after walking through the door in November.

At the time, Musk had just bought the company for $44 billion, and said he needed to make drastic changes in order to prevent the company from going bankrupt.

musk

Musk fired thousands of Twitter employees in his first weeks as CEO, arguing that the company was on the verge of bankruptcy. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images)

Musk acquired the company with a commitment to promoting free speech on the platform. Since then, journalists, including freelance journalist Matt Tibi, have been allowed to publish internal documents and communications from Twitter’s former leadership.

Dubbed “The Twitter Files,” these reports Taibbi’s first installment focused on the internal Twitter discussions that led to the censorship of Hunter Biden’s laptop story during Presidential elections 2020.

Fox Business’s Chris Pandolfo and Haley Chee Singh contributed to this report.

