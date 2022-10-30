October 31, 2022

Elon Musk throws the Halloween party of the century in Transylvania, with billionaires and famous actors in attendance.

Romanian newspapers reported bombshell news:

Elon Musk, one of the richest people in the world, is organizing a Halloween party at Dorsvar Castle in Brasov County on Sunday evening, together with many wealthy businessmen and world stars.

As reported by Főtér.ro, some guests had already arrived on Saturday, where they had a traditional Transylvanian dinner and then witnessed a performance reviving local customs. The party is said to have lasted until three in the morning.

They also write that Elon Musk asked twelve of Romania’s best chefs to take care of catering for the guest force. The party was called Dracula’s Experience, if it was organized in Transylvania. Those invited were accommodated in luxury villas near Brasov and are said to be under heavy security.

According to the newspaper, Elon Musk’s party, in addition to a large one-time income, can bring a lot of fame to Transylvania, because in the coming days many people will share pictures and videos taken there, which is good for tourism.

Meanwhile, some sources say that the names of the party participants are already being leaked Well-known people such as Larry Page and Sergey Brin (Google), Angelina Jolie, Peter Thiel and Luke Nosek (PayPal) or Steve Jurvetsen (SpaceX, Hotmail) are partying with Musk this weekend..

According to Twitter sources, a large balloon was also placed over a private property in Törcsvar where helicopters landed with guests, saying “Welcome, Elon Musk!” With subtitles:

