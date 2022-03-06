Elon Musk tells Zelensky that more Internet stations for SpaceX are on the way

It seems that in this increasingly turbulent world, all roads lead to Elon MuskAnd that was evident again on Saturday after he jumped on a call with the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky says Musk is providing more Starlink internet satellite stations to some of Ukraine’s “ruined cities”.

Musk confirmed that Zelensky’s stations are en route to Ukraine… with permission from SpaceX.

“I spoke to @elonmusk,” Zelensky said. “I am grateful to him for supporting Ukraine in word and deed. Next week we will receive another batch of Starlink systems for devastated cities.”

And that’s interesting… Zelensky is confident about Ukraine’s future to add, “Discuss potential space projects. But I’ll talk about this after the war.”

There have been a huge number of internet outages in Ukraine, and Musk had said a few days ago that he was applying to activate Starlink satellite internet in the country.

Ukraine’s Minister for Digital Transformation tweeted a plea to Musk a few days ago, “elonmusk, while you are trying to colonize Mars – Russia is trying to occupy Ukraine! As your missiles successfully land from space – Russian missiles are attacking Ukrainian civilians! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address the wise Russians to stand up “.