Elon Musk suggests buying Twitter at its original price

Elon Musk, in a surprise move that adds another twist to the months-long drama that has plagued Silicon Valley, Wall Street and Washington, proposed a deal with Twitter on Monday night that could end a fierce legal battle between the billionaire and the socialite. Media company.

The arrangement would allow Mr. Musk to acquire Twitter at $54.20 per share, the price he agreed to pay the company in April, two people familiar with the offer said who were not authorized to speak publicly.

Twitter, which sued Mr Musk in July to force him to go through with the deal after saying it wanted to back down, has not yet accepted Mr. Musk’s new proposal. His advance could be seen as a negotiating tactic to stop litigation against him on Twitter.

Legal experts said Twitter will likely insist on broader protection measures from a court in Delaware, where the lawsuit was filed, to ensure Mr. Musk follows through on his plan. But the deal could allow both sides to avoid a chaotic public trial, which is likely to include testimony from Mr Musk and top Twitter executives. Mr. Musk is scheduled to be deposed Thursday and Friday in Austin, Texas, according to a legal claim.