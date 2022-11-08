Elon Musk ‘Straight-up Alone,’ ‘Winging’ Twitter Changes: Chris Sacca

Chris Saka has posted a series of tweets that largely analyze and criticize Elon Musk’s leadership style.

Saka, one of Twitter’s early investors, referred to Musk’s approach to Twitter as “move fast and alone.”

Since taking ownership of Twitter, Chris Saka, one of the company’s early investors, said Elon Musk has been “straight on its own” and “gets ahead of this one.”

The venture capitalist posted a series of tweets on Monday analyzing Musk’s leadership style. Since acquiring Twitter on October 27, Musk has fired some of the company’s top executives and Outlines plans to lay off half of its employees.

It has also announced major changes to some features of the platform, including Charging users for verification And the The possibility of introducing levels of moderation in the content.

“This guy alone” Saka chirp. “He’s got a lot of friends and he’s the life of parties and dinners. But the harsh truth is that he’s straight on his own right now and he’s getting over this.”

Musk made his decisions about Twitter in what he called his own “war room,” surrounded by advisers including his personal lawyer. Alex Spiroand technology investor Jason Calacanis and venture capitalist David Sacks.

“One of the biggest risks to wealth/power is not having anyone around you who can respond, give candid feedback, suggest alternatives, or just let you know you’re wrong,” Saka wrote on Twitter.

Speaking of Musk, Saka said, “Recently I’ve watched those around him become more flattering and opportunistic. Simply put, it’s easier to agree with him, and there’s more financial and social upside.”

“We all need people around us to respond,” he continued. “To say no. To call nonsense.”

Saka said that while he didn’t like Mark Zuckerberg’s previous mantra of “move fast and smash things,” at least the Meta CEO “keeps some smart people around and sometimes listens.”

“But, move fast and lonely, it’s all guaranteed to break,” Saka wrote on Twitter.

He added: “Twitter will not improve for users, its mass advertisers will not return, and its massive investment will not pay off unless there is real dialogue that leads to thoughtful progress and stability.”

Saka said Twitter would only succeed if Musk added some “much-needed nuances”. Unlike Musk’s other companies — SpaceX, Tesla, Neuralink, The Boring Company — “many of Twitter’s core issues can’t be reduced to black and white. They are gray AF.”

Saka also criticized the mass layoffs announced by Musk.

“Every day it feels like an uphill battle,” he said. “So much product and policy talent has been pushed out the door of the company, and my goodness, you can’t fire so many engineers. [engineers]and ops and SREs [site reliability engineers] We expect the site to remain healthy.”

But Saka also praised Musk, saying he had known him “for a long time” and had “a rare kind of genius that I have only seen in great minds.”

“I can’t just sit back and watch a man I’ve been looking forward to for over a decade stumble upon this opportunity, drive even more crazy, and potentially hurt a bunch of people in the process,” Saka said.

Saka, who was once upon a time One of the biggest contributors to TwitterIt was outspoken critic the company over the years. He joked on Monday that he was worried about being kicked off the platform for posting about Musk.