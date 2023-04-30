Elon Musk: SpaceX’s out-of-control spacecraft struggled to self-destruct

During its short first flight more than a week ago, the giant spacecraft rocket built by SpaceX created an unexpected “rock hurricane” at launch, and several engines failed as it headed upwards before spiraling out of control.

Then, Elon Musk, the company’s founder, said in an update delivered during a Twitter voice chat Saturday night, the end of the ride was even more stressful than it should have been. The automated self-destruct command did not immediately destroy the spacecraft. Instead, 40 seconds passed before the missile finally exploded.

Despite everything that went wrong, Mr. Musk considered the launch of the Starship a success.

“It’s obviously not a complete success, but it’s still a hit nonetheless,” he said.

He said the aim of the test flight was to “learn a lot, and we learned a lot,” and that more test flights are planned this year.