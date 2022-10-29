Elon Musk says Twitter can be divided into threads allowing users to organize Twitter ranks

Elon Musk pointed out that Twitter can be divided into different threads where users give ratings for the content of their posts and view online classes in a specially created space on the platform.

The world’s richest man has moved to allay concerns about an increase in harmful content under his ownership On Friday, announcing the creation of the Content Oversight Board.

buy musk Twitter For $44 billion last week, giving him control of an influential social media company with more than 230 million users.

However, Musk said on Twitter that a “better idea” from the board might be to separate the platform into different threads. He also backed one user’s suggestion that the service split into different video game-style modes, including a “player versus player” version where verified accounts could fight Twitter.

One Twitter user, Musk, tweeted Friday that the oversight board set up by the Facebook and Instagram owner was a “losing game” because it didn’t satisfy people on the right or left of the political spectrum. In response, Musk wrote that a “better idea” might be to pick a version of Twitter in the style of picking a movie based on an evaluation of its content.

He wrote: “Being able to decide which Twitter version you want would probably be better, as would the film’s maturity rating.”

Musk added that this rating of a user’s tweet can be self-determined and then “edited through user feedback”.

good point. The ability to select the Twitter version you want would probably be better, as would the film’s maturity rating. The rating of the tweet itself can be self-determined, and then modified by user feedback. – Elon Musk October 29, 2022

Musk also responded positively to a tweet indicating that the platform has different modes as in video games. One user said the platform could have a PvP (player versus player) mode “where you start playing with each other on verified personal accounts,” then a “roleplay” mode for anonymous accounts with minimal moderation and “normal Twitter” “To anyone else.

“Something like this makes sense,” Musk wrote, after noting that he had been studying such a strategy last week. In a letter to Twitter advertisers on Thursday, Musk said a user should be able to “choose the experience you want according to your preferences.”

Musk also indicated that he would examine the case of Jordan Peterson, a Canadian psychologist and author, who was suspended from Twitter after violating the platform’s content policies with a tweet about transgender actor Elliot Page.

In response to a tweet from Peterson’s daughter calling for her father to be reinstated, Musk wrote: “Anyone arrested on minor and questionable grounds will be released from Twitter prison.”

Anyone arrested on minor and questionable grounds will be released from Twitter prison – Elon Musk October 28, 2022

New York times I mentioned on Friday That Musk had set up a “war room” at the company to scrutinize the new purchase, while employees at his company at Tesla and his trusted lieutenants also met with Twitter employees. Alex Spiro, Musk’s personal attorney, discussed content management and legal issues with Twitter workers, according to the New York Times.

Archie Bland and Nimo Omer take you through the top stories and what they mean, for free every morning of the week Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertising, and content funded by third parties. For more information see our privacy policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google privacy policy And the Terms of Service Progressing.

Meta Supervisory Board, a body of experts Created by the parents of Facebook and Instagram To make binding judgments about content decisions, it said it would “welcome” to have a discussion with Twitter about its plans.

“We welcome the opportunity to discuss Twitter’s plans in more detail with the company.”

A competition body, the Real Facebook Supervision Board, cautioned that Musk’s goal with his moderation board is to “create the appearance of oversight without ceding any real power.”

Thierry Breton, the European Commissioner for the Internal Market, responded to Musk’s takeover of Twitter on Friday that the platform “will stick to our rules” – a reference to the European Union’s Digital Services Act, which requires online platforms to process illegal content such as hate speech.

Seyi Akiwowo, president of Glitch, a UK-based charity that campaigns against online abuse, said Musk’s dismissal of Twitter’s head of safety, Vijaya Gadde, was a blow. She tweeted, “I am very concerned that Twitter’s recent progress in safety over the past six years will unravel in the next few weeks.”

“One man having so much power to set the terms of a global conversation does not constitute freedom of expression,” said Biban Kidron, UK online safety activist.

She added that accounts with large numbers of followers or who are likely to go viral with their posts should meet stricter standards. “Twitter needs very clear community rules for all routinely supported users, but the largest and most dynamic accounts should be held to higher standards,” she said. “Material delivered on a large scale is being streamed, and pretending otherwise is another example of the false claim of exception for the tech sector.”