Elon Musk says SpaceX is focusing on cyber defense after some Starlink signals jammed near conflict zones in Ukraine

Founder and CEO of SpaceX Elon Musk He said Friday that his company is now focusing on cyber defense and overcoming signal jamming in its Starlink internet satellites amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Musk and SpaceX have been sent starlink Stations to Ukraine at the request of a government official after internet service was disrupted across the country due to the Russian invasion. A shipment of Starlink ground stations, which use an antenna and a terminal to access satellite broadband service, Arrived in Ukraine on Monday February 28). With terminals in use, SpaceX Musk said he’s working on keeping her online.

“Some Starlink stations near conflict zones were jammed for hours at a time,” Musk Wrote in a Twitter statement Friday (1 March). “Our latest software update goes beyond obfuscation.”

SpaceX has been reprioritized for cyber defense and signal jamming. It will cause slight delays on Starship and Starlink V2.March 5, 2022 see more

Musk later said that SpaceX has shifted its focus to keeping Starlink service uninterrupted in Ukraine and likely elsewhere.

“SpaceX has reprioritized cyber defense and overcoming signal jamming,” Friday books. Musk said sarcastically that the actions were a kind of unexpected quality assurance work for the Starlink system.

Musk also said that Starlink’s work “will cause slight delays in the Starship and Starlink V2.”

SpaceX Starship It is a giant reusable spacecraft designed to use a huge reusable booster called the Super Heavy to launch missions into deep space. NASA used the Starship spacecraft to land astronauts on the Moon for it Artemis program. SpaceX hopes to launch the first orbital flight of an unmanned ship in the next few months. Starlink V2 is SpaceX’s next generation Starlink system that includes laser links between satellites and other improvements.

Important warning: Starlink is the only non-Russian communications system still operating in some parts of Ukraine, so the likelihood of it being targeted is high. Please use with caution.March 3, 2022 see more See also TSEM missiles over the purchase of Intel

After the Starlink terminals were delivered to Ukraine, Musk warned that the system could leave its users vulnerable to Russian military attacks.

“Important warning: Starlink is the only non-Russian communications system still operating in some parts of Ukraine, so the possibility of it being targeted is high. Please use it with caution,” Musk wrote on Twitter Thursday (March 3).

“Turn on Starlink only when needed and position the antenna as far away from people as possible,” Musk continued. “Put a light blur over the antenna to avoid visual detection,” he added.

On Thursday (March 3), SpaceX sent its latest batch of Starlink satellites into orbit aboard a Falcon 9 rocket. That mission 47 new Starlink satellites launched into orbit From Pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. To date, SpaceX has launched more than 2,000 satellites into orbit, with plans for a massive initial inflation of 12,000 to provide global broadband coverage.

