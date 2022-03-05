March 5, 2022

Elon Musk says SpaceX is focusing on cyber defense after some Starlink signals jammed near conflict zones in Ukraine

Izer 2 hours ago 3 min read
Elon Musk says SpaceX is focusing on cyber defense after some Starlink signals jammed near conflict zones in Ukraine

Founder and CEO of SpaceX Elon Musk He said Friday that his company is now focusing on cyber defense and overcoming signal jamming in its Starlink internet satellites amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Musk and SpaceX have been sent starlink Stations to Ukraine at the request of a government official after internet service was disrupted across the country due to the Russian invasion. A shipment of Starlink ground stations, which use an antenna and a terminal to access satellite broadband service, Arrived in Ukraine on Monday February 28). With terminals in use, SpaceX Musk said he’s working on keeping her online.

