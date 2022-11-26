Elon Musk says he would consider a “phone replacement” if Twitter boots from the Apple and Google app stores

Twitter head Elon Musk He says he’s considering making a “phone replacement” should Twitter be removed from the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Musk made the comments Friday night in response to conservative commentator Liz Wheeler, who tweeted: “If Apple and Google run Twitter from their app stores @elonmusk should produce its own smartphone. Half the country will ditch the biased and hacky iPhone. Android. The man who Make rockets to Mars, a silly little smartphone should come in handy, right?”

Musk replied, “I certainly hope it doesn’t come to that, but, yeah, if there’s no other choice, I’ll make a replacement phone.”

Musk’s comments came after Phil Schiller, the Apple colleague in charge of running the App Store, deleted his Twitter account.

Yoel Roth, Twitter’s former head of trust and safety, said in a New York Times op-ed that the social media giant risks being kicked out of the Apple and Google app stores if they fail to adhere to the guidelines.

“Lack of commitment for Apple And Google’s guidelines would be disastrous, as it risks kicking Twitter out of its app stores and making it harder for billions of potential users to get access to Twitter’s services. Roth said this gives Apple and Google enormous power to shape the decisions Twitter makes.

While he was leaving Twitter, Roth said, “the calls from the app review teams really started.”

Musk tweeted a poll on Wednesday, asking Twitter users if the company should “give a general amnesty to suspended accounts, provided they don’t break the law or engage in egregious spam?”

72% of respondents voted yes, and Musk then tweeted that “Amnesty starts next week.”