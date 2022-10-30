October 31, 2022

Elon Musk responds to LeBron James’ horrific racist slur on Twitter

Dan Ives, managing director of Wedbush Securities, discusses whether Elon Musk could turn Twitter into a money-making company in “The Claman Countdown.”

Elon Musk, Social media giant Twitter’s new “Chief Twit” has responded to LeBron James’ concerns about a reported sudden increase in racial slurs being posted on the social media platform.

Musk that recently got on Twitter In a $44 billion deal, James responded Sunday by retweeting the response of the company’s head of safety and integrity, Yoel Roth, regarding the reported increase in insults and degrading terms posted on the site.

Roth wrote that the increase over the past 48 hours came from “a few” accounts that posted “a ton of tweets.”

“More than 50,000 tweets repeatedly using certain slanders came from just 300 accounts,” Roth wrote on Twitter.

Elon Musk closes the Twitter deal: What next?

“Almost all of these accounts are untrue,” Roth continued. “We have taken action to ban users participating in this phishing campaign – and will continue to work to address this in the coming days to make Twitter safe and welcoming for everyone.”

LeBron James wrote on Twitter that he was concerned about the reported increase in racial sluts on Twitter following the Elon Musk acquisition. (Jason Miller/Getty Images, file/Getty Images)

The NBA star He had tweeted his concern about the reports on Saturday, writing that he hoped Musk and Twitter would take the matter seriously.

On Friday, Musk reiterated that Twitter’s policies have yet to change since taking the reins, writing, “To be very clear, we have not yet made any changes to Twitter’s content editing policies.”

Elon Musk launches top Twitter star after closing $44 billion deal: Reports

Elon Musk

Musk shared that Twitter’s policies regarding content moderation have not changed. Twitter’s head of safety and integrity said the accounts are not authentic and will be banned because the company is working to keep Twitter safe and welcoming for everyone. (Reuters/Mike Blake/file photo/Reuters Images)

The Network Infection Research Institute He says, “Evidence suggests that bad actors are trying to test the limits of Twitter. Many posts on 4chan encourage users to amplify insulting insults.”

