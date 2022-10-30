Elon Musk responds to LeBron James’ horrific racist slur on Twitter

Elon Musk, Social media giant Twitter’s new “Chief Twit” has responded to LeBron James’ concerns about a reported sudden increase in racial slurs being posted on the social media platform.

Musk that recently got on Twitter In a $44 billion deal, James responded Sunday by retweeting the response of the company’s head of safety and integrity, Yoel Roth, regarding the reported increase in insults and degrading terms posted on the site.

Roth wrote that the increase over the past 48 hours came from “a few” accounts that posted “a ton of tweets.”

“More than 50,000 tweets repeatedly using certain slanders came from just 300 accounts,” Roth wrote on Twitter.

“Almost all of these accounts are untrue,” Roth continued. “We have taken action to ban users participating in this phishing campaign – and will continue to work to address this in the coming days to make Twitter safe and welcoming for everyone.”

The NBA star He had tweeted his concern about the reports on Saturday, writing that he hoped Musk and Twitter would take the matter seriously.

On Friday, Musk reiterated that Twitter’s policies have yet to change since taking the reins, writing, “To be very clear, we have not yet made any changes to Twitter’s content editing policies.”

The Network Infection Research Institute He says, “Evidence suggests that bad actors are trying to test the limits of Twitter. Many posts on 4chan encourage users to amplify insulting insults.”