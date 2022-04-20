Elon Musk races to secure funding for Twitter bid

Elon Musk races to secure funding for him Offered $43 billion to buy Twitter.

Morgan Stanley, the investment bank working with Mr. Musk on the potential deal, has been calling on banks and other potential investors to support financing the offer, four people familiar with the situation said. One person said Mr. Musk was focusing first on increasing debt and had not yet begun seeking equity financing for his bid.

Mr. Musk is evaluating various packages of debt, including large debt known as preferred debt and a loan against his shares in Tesla, the electric car maker he runs, two people said. Apollo Global Management, a private equity firm, is among the parties Consider offering debt financing Try to Twitter. The stocks he needs are likely to be large.

Mr. Musk aims to collect a fully funded bid as soon as this week, one person said, although that timeline is uncertain. People familiar with the discussions were not authorized to speak publicly because the details are confidential and in flux.

It’s unclear whether Mr. Musk’s efforts will be successful, but it is moving toward addressing a key question about his Twitter presentation. Last week, Mr. Musk, the world’s richest man, made an unsolicited offer to the social media company, saying he wanted to make it private and that he wanted people to be able to speak more freely on the service. But Wall Street viewed his offer skeptically because it did not include details of how he got the money needed for the deal.