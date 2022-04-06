Elon Musk Joins the Twitter Board

Connect with Elon Musk, the richest man in the world Parag Agrawal, CEO of Twitter, a few weeks ago with a friendly alert. Musk was buying stock in the social media company, and he was captured by Mr. Musk, and wanted to discuss how to improve Twitter.

Mr. Musk had ideas for reshaping the social networks that align with those of Mr. Agrawal and Jack Dorsey, co-founder of Twitter, according to their public exchanges. The three brought up a concept Radically transforming power In users’ social networks and away from the giants, using an approach to technology that would give people control over what they see on their social media feeds.

In the following weeks, Mr Agrawal discussed making Mr Musk a more active participant in Twitter’s future, according to two people familiar with the conversations who were not authorized to speak publicly. Mr. Agrawal also welcomed Mr. Musk – who has more than 80 million followers on Twitter and sometimes tweets a dozen or more times a day – to the company’s board, one person said.

On Tuesday, Twitter announced that Mr. Musk, 50, will be appointed to its 11-person board of directors in a term that ends in 2024. This followed revelations on Monday that Mr. Musk had accumulated a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter, making him its largest contributor. Mr. Musk has agreed not to own more than a 14.9 percent stake in Twitter or acquire the company, which is headquartered in San Francisco, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.