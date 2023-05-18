Elon Musk hints that the new Tesla Roadster will win records, the new Rimac Navara

Elon Musk is hinting that the next-generation Tesla Roadster will beat the performance records set by the Rimac Navara.

We’ve been getting more news about the next generation Roadster in the past few days than we have in over a year.

After many delays, CEO Elon Musk was asked about this by a Tesla shareholder at the company’s annual meeting yesterday, and he released a new timeline:

We expect to complete the engineering and design of the next generation Tesla Roadster this year and hopefully not be a commitment, but hopefully start production next year.

It will be “sick,” Musk added, and confirmed that it will be equipped with a “SpaceX package,” which is supposed to include cold air thrusts to improve acceleration and handling.

Interestingly, right after the announcement, Rimac announced that its electric supercar, the Navara, had just broken a bunch of new records.

The list of impressive performance records:

Credit: Rimac Automobiles

Although they operate in vastly different segments given that the Navara starts at $2 million and Tesla said the Roadster will start at $250,000, there has been some kind of rivalry between the Navara and the next-generation Roadster.

Rimac has reportedly updated its plans for the Concept_Two, which becomes the Nevara, after seeing what Tesla has done with the new Roadster.

The rivalry continues now as Musk was asked if the next generation Tesla Roadster would beat Naver’s newly established 0-60mph acceleration record, and the CEO simply replied “lol”:

This may hint that Tesla is planning faster acceleration for the new Roadster.

Not only can it conquer a 0-60 mph acceleration of 1.74 seconds, but some have suggested an acceleration of up to 1.1 seconds for a Roadster equipped with a SpaceX package.

Should we believe this, or is it a fairy tale like the Roadster of six years ago? Let us know in the comments section below.