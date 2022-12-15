Elon Musk has dumped another $3.6 billion in Tesla stock

Elon Musk has unloaded another tranche of Tesla stock, worth nearly $3.6 billion, in a move that risks further angering already frustrated shareholders in the electric car group.

billionaire who He took over the social networking company in Octhas sold four tranches of stock worth a total of nearly $23 billion since announcing its acquisition of Twitter.

This is the third sale since announcing in April that there were “no more TSLA sales” to support the deal.

These latest sales, which were recorded between Monday and Wednesday this week, amounted to 22 million shares in the electric vehicle group.

No reason was given for the sale. Musk could not be reached for comment on Wednesday evening.

Musk arranged to fund the Twitter purchase with $12.7 billion in bank debt and also announced $7 billion in equity commitments from other investors this year, which means he’ll be on the hook for more than $24 billion of the purchase price.

On Tuesday, Musk tweeted: “At the risk of making a clear statement, beware of debt in turbulent macroeconomic conditions, especially when the Fed continues to raise interest rates.”

The sale comes as investors have shown frustration about Tesla’s future under what some consider a highly distracted CEO.

ads

Tesla’s share price is down 61 percent since the start of the year, which is below the performance of rival auto groups like Ford or General Motors.

“Elon gave up Tesla and Tesla has no working CEO,” Liu Kuguan, a major Tesla shareholder, wrote on Twitter.

“Are we just foolish Elon bag-carriers?” Added in another post. “An executioner is needed, like Tim Cook, not Elon.”

Elon gave up Tesla and Tesla doesn’t have a working CEO Tesla needs and deserves to have a full-time CEO What should Tesla BOD do, do nothing? Elon will find his successor under the independent supervision of the Board of Directors https://t.co/AJSvij9ncP – KoguanLeo December 14, 2022

Musk appeared to be trying to address the concerns on Twitter, writing on Tuesday: “I will make sure that Tesla shareholders benefit from Twitter in the long run.”

But such statements have been overshadowed by the controversy over the management of the volatile social network.

Wednesday, Twitter suspended an account which has been sharing publicly available data about the movements of Musk’s private jet. Musk has previously cited the account’s existence as evidence that he will not put his own interests ahead of supposed “free speech” principles in running Twitter.

Musk said on Wednesday that the account put his family at risk, announcing a change in Twitter’s policy regarding disclosure of locations.

Musk wrote on Twitter, referring to the phrase usually used to describe the malicious posting of a person’s private details, such as a home address.

Tesla’s stock price drop was sharp enough to see Musk lose his coveted spot as the world’s richest man, dropping to second place behind luxury mogul Bernard Arnault, as ranked by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

© 2022 Financial Times Limited. All rights reserved. Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.