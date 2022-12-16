Elon Musk faces mounting anger over banning journalists on Twitter

Elon Musk faced A Growing backlash On Friday from MPs on both sides of the Atlantic, with threats of fines and penalties, Twitter followed Accounts suspended At least eight journalists on Thursday without warning.

The suspended accounts included those belonging to Ryan Mack of The New York Times, Donnie O’Sullivan of CNN and Drew Harwell of The Washington Post. It was not clear what the suspensions had in common.

Silencing prominent voices could increase regulatory pressure on Twitter, and potentially Mr. Musk’s other companies, including Tesla and SpaceX, which are major recipients of government funding and projects. It could also hurt his push to get reluctant advertisers back on the platform.

This action sparked a wave of protests. News organizations including The Times and CNN have demanded that Mr. Musk explain his rationale. Supporters of the journalists argued on Twitter that the move was overly punitive.