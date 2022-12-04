Elon Musk Claims SBF Donated Over $1 Billion To Democrats: “Where Did It Go?”

Many in the crypto space have accused the mainstream media of intentionally trying to mitigate their actions FTX CEO Sam “SBF” Bankman-FriedIncluding Tesla CEO Elon Muskwhich is on a self-proclaimed mission to position Twitter as the “most accurate source of information”.

While the world is still getting over the shock of the FTX collapse and the realization that SBF has been embezzling users’ funds and engaging in shady investment practices across its sister business, Will Manidis, CEO of ScienceIO — a healthcare data platform — tweeted that SBF made one of the “highest-returning deals.” to invest at all” by donating $40 million to the right politicians, who he claims allowed him to get away with stealing more than $10 billion.

This is just a publicly disclosed number. His actual support for democratic elections is probably more than a billion dollars. The money went somewhere, where did it go? – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 3, 2022

Musk responded to the tweet, claiming that the amount of money the SBF has already donated to the Democratic candidates was more than $1 billion, which would be much more than the announced $40 million. SBF previously He confessed To make “dark” donations to the Republican Party. Musk asked:

“His actual support for democratic elections is probably more than a billion dollars. The money went somewhere, where did it go?”

Meanwhile, U.S. House Financial Services Committee Chairman Maxine Waters, a Democrat, and ranking member Patrick McHenry, a Republican, She requested that the SBF appear at an investigative hearing scheduled for December 13.

.@employeeWe appreciate that you have been candid in your discussions about what happened in #FTX. Your willingness to speak to the public will help the company’s clients, investors, and others. To this end, we welcome your participation in the hearing on the 13th. – Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) December 2, 2022

Polygon CEO Ryan White responded to Waters’ request by saying, “It’s him [SBF] criminal. What is happening.”

This latest round of backlash against the SBF comes shortly after interviews were given during The New York Times’ DealBook Summit and Good morning America.

During its so-called “apology tour,” the SBF has been portraying itself as a victim and even received a round of applause at the end of its DealBook Summit appearance. According to Twitter user and developer Naomi, “Watching an SBF interview is kind of like watching a Casey Anthony documentary. It’s so mechanical, it’s so unoriginal in its delivery. If it feels any emotion at all, it slows people down. The way it’s expressed is a matter of Separate self.

Update (Dec. 5, 10:10 PM UTC): This article previously reported that Bankman-Fried admitted to making back-door donations to the Democratic Party. Updated to reflect that his black donations went to the Republican Party.