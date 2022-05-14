Elon Musk, bigger than the Chinese, fell

In some parts of Beijing, self-driving taxis can now charge their way. True, employees still have to sit in cars, but they do not interfere with driving and do not need months. Meanwhile, Elon Musk still promises Tesla Robotics.

Interestingly, two companies in China now have licenses to operate self-driving taxis, which are linked on some levels: one is a giant company called Baidu and the other is Pony.ai, which was founded by a former Baidu expert. Obtained from Toyota to develop self-driving systems.

Currently the fleet is very limited: Baidu is represented by ten cars and Pony.ai by four robotoxy because they have a license. However, both companies hope to be able to increase the number of vehicles at rapid speeds after the successful first period.

Currently, robotics in Beijing can only cover an area of ​​about 60 square kilometers, but more than 300,000 people still live here, so the opportunities for good times are plentiful. Then, at the discretion of the authorities, the area that can be traveled by robotoxis will also increase.

Although the vehicles are completely self-driving, there is currently a supervisor to sit in the car. However, since she sits very specifically in her mother’s seat, she doesn’t have to (and can’t) say anything in management. If for some reason the vehicle breaks down, it is necessary to ensure that it is in a safe place, without obstructing traffic as much as possible, or in case of an accident, action can be taken with the injured. The party or the police at that place.

They are also trying in the US, but Elon Musk has been promising for years

In the United States, the state of California is currently at the forefront of issuing permits for robotics, so it is not surprising that most of the businesses involved are concentrated there. More specifically, the aforementioned Pony.ai is licensed to operate driverless cars in the three smaller California cities and, in addition, does not even require the presence of security guards.

However, the license was suspended after one of their cars collided with a lane divider.

In the United States, Elon Musk is expected to flood roads with robotics. On the one hand, Musk continues to point out how Tesla is at the forefront of self-driving systems (actually behind many competing car industries). Will be operational by 2020. Roads.

Many years ago, Musk sold a significant amount of Tesla and promised that if drivers did not use their car, he could turn it into a self-driving taxi service and make money for its owner.

Then it didn’t happen, but Musk made another promise a few weeks ago. He said production of the completely new Tesla car, designed for robotics, could begin in 2024 without the steering wheel, pedals or other components needed for traditional driving.

According to Musk’s new vision, traveling with a Tesla robotoxy will be particularly cheaper than public transportation, traditionally subsidized by governments or cities, i.e. sold to the public at a lower price.

He has not yet talked about whether these fleets will be operated by Tesla or whether other companies, cities or individuals will launch such a service, but it would be better to wait until the first such robots with such details are rolled out. Innovations such as excise taxes, musk are constantly delayed or not realized for many years.