November 6, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Elon Musk attacks AOC: ‘Not everything AOC says is 100% accurate’

Izer 32 mins ago 2 min read
Fox Across America host Jimmy Faila has voted the White House to delete a tweet about Social Security after a fact-checking. He also reads Democrats’ latest messages on social media.

Elon Musk again took to Twitter on Saturday to Alexandria Troll Actor Ocasio-CortezThe feud between the world’s richest man and the progressive politician continues after Musk’s acquisition of the social media platform.

“Not everything AOC says is 100% accurate,” the tech billionaire said in response to actor Mark Ruffalo, best known for playing The Hulk in the Marvel series “Avengers.”

Elon Musk and Alexandria Vice President Ocasio-Cortez (Photo by Susan Cordero/AFP via Getty Images and Drew Angerer/Getty Images/Getty Images)

AOC complains its ‘appropriate’ Twitter account isn’t working after TIFF with CEO ELON MUSK

“Elon. Please — for the love of decency — stay off Twitter, hand the keys to someone who does this as an actual job, and keep running Tesla and SpaceX.” Ruffalo Books. “You’re destroying your credibility. It’s just not a good look.”

musk , Who took over Twitter last ThursdayShe vowed to rid the site of its “left-wing bias” and create ways to generate revenue on the social media platform.

AOC tells Musk from her campaign carry store has moved to ‘community business’, but expenses say otherwise

The lawmaker began criticizing Musk’s controversial plans to Charging users to verify on the platform.

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted Wednesday night: “Lmao’s Billionaire is seriously trying to sell people on the idea that ‘Freedom of Speech’ is actually an $8 per month subscription plan.”

Musk responded to the tweet, saying, “Your opinion is appreciated, now pay $8.”

Musk – whose Twitter bio currently reads “the operator of the Twitter complaints hotline” – has received more than a million likes.

