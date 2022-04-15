April 15, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Elon Musk applauded as Saudi prince talks about possible Twitter takeover

Izer 2 hours ago 3 min read
Elon Musk applauded as Saudi prince talks about possible Twitter takeover

North Carolina Representative Dan Bishop and Heritage Research Fellow Kara Frederick consider Elon Musk’s bid to buy Twitter on “The Evening Edit.”

CEO of Tesla Elon Musk Clap again after Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal rejected his offer to buy Twitter for $43 billion.

“I don’t think the proposed offer from elonmusk ($54.20) comes close to Twitter’s intrinsic value given its growth prospects,” Al-Owaid wrote on Twitter on Thursday. “For being one of the largest long-term contributors to Twitter, [Kingdom Holding Company] & I decline this offer.”

Twitter contributors win Elon Musk’s case for justice

Al-Owaid owns 4.45% Share on TwitterWhile Kingdom Holding Company, the company he owns, owns 0.72% of the company.

Elon Musk points out during a press conference at SpaceX’s Starbase facility near the village of Boca Chica in southern Texas on February 10, 2022. (Photo by Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images/Getty Images)

Musk rudely responded on Twitter, “Interesting.” Only two questions, if I may. What is the size of Twitter that the Kingdom owns directly and indirectly? What are the Kingdom’s views on freedom of press expression?

Saudi Arabia law does not provide for freedom of expression or freedom of the press, US Department of State mentioned in 2018.

The Basic Law states that “the media and all other means of expression shall use civil and polite language, contribute to the education of the nation, and strengthen unity.” “The media are prohibited from carrying out acts that lead to chaos and division, harm the security of the state or its public relations, or undermine human dignity and rights.”

In this photo on October 2, 2019, a Turkish police officer walks past a picture of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi before a party near the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, marking the one-year anniversary of his death. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis, File/AP Newsroom)

See also  Applebee CEO says to use gas prices and inflation to cut wages: Report

The authorities are responsible for regulating and identifying speech or expression that undermines internal security, and the government can ban or suspend media outlets if it concludes that they are in violation of the Press and Publications Law.

Biden administration declassified A report released last year blamed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for approving the arrest or killing of journalist and dissident Jamal Khashoggi.

This long-exposure image shows a trail of a group of SpaceX’s Starlink satellites passing over Uruguay as seen from the countryside 185 kilometers north of Montevideo near Capilla del Sus, Florida Department, on February 7, 2021. (Photo by Mariana Suarez/AFP via Getty Images/Getty Images)

The Department of Justice indicted two former Twitter employees in 2019 for allegedly committing Spying for Saudi Arabia In order to target critics of the regime. When podcast creator Alex Paredo brought this to Musk’s attention, he showed an interest in the story.

Musk’s moves on Twitter boosted the company’s stock price.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ABOUT FOX BUSINESS

The social media giant’s market capitalization hit $40 billion when it disclosed its 9.2% stake in the company this month, according to Dow Jones Market Data Group, up from $29.9 billion on Jan. 31 when it began loading shares unknowingly. to the investing public.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

China’s Covid lockdowns for 2022 The risk of inflation is greater than in 2020

10 hours ago Izer
4 min read

Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter: live news, feedback and updates

18 hours ago Izer
2 min read

Indian Crypto Investors in Panic Mode as Bitcoin Exchange Deactivates Deposits

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

2 min read

Fighting continues in eastern Ukraine, Russian flagship sinks – Friday Highlights

1 hour ago Arzu
3 min read

Elon Musk applauded as Saudi prince talks about possible Twitter takeover

2 hours ago Izer
2 min read

A life full of love and happiness: Priyanka Chopra’s heartfelt wish for lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

2 hours ago Muhammad
5 min read

NASA’s Hubble archives reveal a mysterious ancestor of supermassive black holes

2 hours ago Izer