Elon Musk applauded as Saudi prince talks about possible Twitter takeover

CEO of Tesla Elon Musk Clap again after Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal rejected his offer to buy Twitter for $43 billion.

“I don’t think the proposed offer from elonmusk ($54.20) comes close to Twitter’s intrinsic value given its growth prospects,” Al-Owaid wrote on Twitter on Thursday. “For being one of the largest long-term contributors to Twitter, [Kingdom Holding Company] & I decline this offer.”

Al-Owaid owns 4.45% Share on TwitterWhile Kingdom Holding Company, the company he owns, owns 0.72% of the company.

Musk rudely responded on Twitter, “Interesting.” Only two questions, if I may. What is the size of Twitter that the Kingdom owns directly and indirectly? What are the Kingdom’s views on freedom of press expression?

Saudi Arabia law does not provide for freedom of expression or freedom of the press, US Department of State mentioned in 2018.

The Basic Law states that “the media and all other means of expression shall use civil and polite language, contribute to the education of the nation, and strengthen unity.” “The media are prohibited from carrying out acts that lead to chaos and division, harm the security of the state or its public relations, or undermine human dignity and rights.”

The authorities are responsible for regulating and identifying speech or expression that undermines internal security, and the government can ban or suspend media outlets if it concludes that they are in violation of the Press and Publications Law.

Biden administration declassified A report released last year blamed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for approving the arrest or killing of journalist and dissident Jamal Khashoggi.

The Department of Justice indicted two former Twitter employees in 2019 for allegedly committing Spying for Saudi Arabia In order to target critics of the regime. When podcast creator Alex Paredo brought this to Musk’s attention, he showed an interest in the story.

Musk’s moves on Twitter boosted the company’s stock price.

The social media giant’s market capitalization hit $40 billion when it disclosed its 9.2% stake in the company this month, according to Dow Jones Market Data Group, up from $29.9 billion on Jan. 31 when it began loading shares unknowingly. to the investing public.