Ellen Pompeo Says Katherine Heigl ‘100% Right’ About Long ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Hours – Deadline

Ellen Pompeo He has a new hero, she’s her old classmate Katherine Heigl.

In the latest podcast episode of Tell me with Ellen PompeoAnd The instinct anatomy The star has some positive words to say about Heigl and the way she spoke about working conditions back in the day on the ABC drama.

“I remember Hegel saying something on a talk show about the crazy hours we were working in. She was 100 percent right,” Pompeo said. Kate Walshguest on podcast. “If she had said that today, she would have been a complete hero. But [was] ahead of its time. She made a statement about our crazy hours, and of course, let’s criticize a woman and call her ungrateful. When it’s the truth, she’s 100 percent honest and she’s absolutely true what she said, and she was petty to say, and she was telling the truth, she wasn’t lying.”

Pompeo refers to the appearance of Hegel in 2009 in Late Show with David Letterman. While promoting her new movie ugly truth, Heigl spoke about how “cruel” and “mean” she and her fellow cast members were for 17 hours a day on the medical drama.

“I’m going to keep saying this because I hope it embarrasses them,” she said of the production at the time.

The reaction was instantaneous. Once again, Heigl was referred to as an ungrateful actress. And she never forgot the treatment. While endorsing the IATSE strike last year, Heigl spoke on Instagram about how she was “kicked off her ass” for speaking out.

“Some of you may remember over 10 years ago that I was very outspoken about the absurdity of the hours I forced my cast and crew by production,” she wrote. “Even Diane Sawyer met me and she didn’t kindly tell me ‘No one feels sorry for you.’ I’m publicly and for many years after I’ve been kicked for speaking. We make entertainment. We don’t solve world hunger or cure cancer. We tell stories. When production starts in 14 o’clock and beyond, they are telling our crews to drive themselves home very tired.”