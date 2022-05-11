Elizabeth Olsen takes criticism for Marvel films – Deadline

Elizabeth Olsen And the character Wanda Maximoff, nicknamed The Scarlet Witch, has become a darling in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, thanks to the Disney+ show. WandaVision.

She’s been on six Marvel properties so far (Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, WandaVision, Doctor Strange in a multiverse of madness) But in her interview with independentThe actress reveals that she doesn’t think she’ll get that far. “I’ve only signed up for a couple of movies, so it remains a surprise when they want to use me in more projects,” she says, adding, “I’ve been baffled because I’m lucky that they want to make WandaVision. “

Before that The multiverse of madness, Olsen used to work on band projects, and worked alone on WandaVision, Disney’s first television show, which left her nervous. “When we were pushing for WandaVisionI freaked out because it was the very first show from the Marvel universe. There was this utter fear, and now I have that stress attached to it again Dr. Gharib. I just didn’t have as part of that set the movies.” Olsen admits that even extends to viewing the final product. “I’ll see him at the end,” she says.

I wonder what someone in her position feels about the criticism of Marvel’s style in recent years. Most controversially, Martin Scorsese described MCU films as “closer to theme parks” than cinema, while The Godfather Director Francis Ford Coppola described them as “prototypes made over and over to look different.” Olsen says she gets frustrated when “people make them seem like less of an art.”

There have been some criticisms of the film with fans talking about superhero/MCU fatigue, and the argument that these movies aren’t true cinema, Olsen believes those criticisms take from the people who bring these movies to life. “I’m not saying we make independent art films, but I just think they take away from our crew, which annoys me,” she says. “These are some of the most amazing set designers, costume designers and camera operators – I feel underestimated by the kind of criticism that takes away from all the people who make award-winning films and also work on these projects.”

She continues, “From an actor’s point of view, whoever he is, I get it; I totally understand that there’s a different kind of performance going on. But I think throwing Marvel under the bus takes away from hundreds of very talented crew members. That’s where I get a little anxious.” about that “.