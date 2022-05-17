May 17, 2022

Elizabeth Born: France appoints first female prime minister in 30 years

will replace Bourne Jan Castex In this position, the Elysee Palace said in a statement on Monday, becoming the second woman prime minister ever since the end of World War II. The first was Edith Cresson, who served between May 1991 and April 1992 under Socialist President François Mitterrand.

Bourne previously served as Minister of Environment, Transport, and Labor.

She will lead a French government likely tasked with implementing President Macron’s election campaign priorities: pension reform and broadening policies designed to combat climate change.

follow schedule President Emmanuel MacronRe-elected on April 24.

According to the Elysee, he “entrusted Bourne with the formation of the government.”

She dedicated her nomination to “Every Little Girl,” during a gala Monday to mark the transition of power.

Emmanuel Macron wins France's presidential election

“Follow your dreams all the way,” Burnie said in a letter. “Nothing should hinder the struggle for the position of women in society.”

Earlier on Monday, the Elysee Palace announced that Castex had submitted his resignation.

The former mayor of his small town of Prades in southwest France, was a little-known figure when he became prime minister in July 2020. He has gone on to lead France’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

