Eliud Kipchoge breaks the world record for the marathon in Berlin

Eliud Kipchoge He broke his own world record for winning the Berlin Marathon, clocking 2:01:09 short of the previous record time of 2:01:39 set in the German capital in 2018.

Kipchoge, 37 and a two-time Olympic champion, took his 15th victory in 17 career marathons to cement his claim to be the greatest runner in history for a distance of more than 26.2 miles.

His steps weren’t perfect. Kipchoge slowed during the second half, running 61:18 for the second half after coming off in 59:51 for the first 13.1 miles. He still beat the Kenyan by 4:49 Mark Currier.

Ethiopian sorry She won the women’s race in 2:15:37, the third fastest time in history. Just Brigid Kosgei (2:14:14 in Chicago in 2019) and Paula Radcliffe (2:15:25 in London in 2003) has gone faster.

American record holder Kira D’Amatowho entered as the best offspring, was sixth at 2:21:48.

more: Berlin Marathon results

The last eight instances in which the men’s marathon world record was broken, it happened on the flat roads of Berlin. She started in 2003, when she was Kenyan Paul Tartguet He became the first man to break 2:05.

The world record was 2:02:57 – set by the Kenyan Dennis Kimetto In 2014 – until Kipchoge broke it for the first time in four years. The following year, Kipchoge became the first person to run 26.2 miles in less than two hours, and he did so in a disqualified record-setting show instead of racing.

Kipchoge is focused on moving forward with a bid to become the first runner to win three Olympic marathon titles in Paris in 2024. He also wants to win all six annual world marathons. He has checked four of them, missing Boston (running in April) and New York City (running every November).

