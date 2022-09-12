Elias Theodoro, veteran warrior and advocate of medical cannabis, dies at 34 after battle against liver cancer

Elias Theodoro died Sunday of complications from liver cancer. He was 34 years old (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Elias Theodore, the outgoing and charismatic man who reached a lifelong dream when he made it to the UFC, died Sunday of 34 of stage 4 liver cancer. TSN Canada’s Aaron Bronster correspondent noted on social media that Theodore only shared his diagnosis. With a few close friends.

A black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Theodoro reached the UFC on April 16, 2014, when he stopped Sheldon Westcott via knockouts at “The Ultimate Fighter Nations Finale”.

Theodoro began his mixed martial arts career with 11 consecutive victories before relinquishing his decision against Thiago Santos on December 10, 2015, in Las Vegas. He went 8-3 in the UFC and was released after a decision was dropped for middleweight competitor Derek Bronson.

He fought three more times on the regional circuit, winning them all with two TKOs. His last encounter was a decision win over Brian Baker on December 18, 2021, in Greeley, Colorado, raising his record to 19-3. Tragically, less than 10 months later, he died.

Theodoro was known for his long hair and rough good looks. He never took himself too seriously and was the “ring boy” in the all-female Invicta Fighting Championship.

UFC welterweight competitor and TV analyst Michael Keysa was friends with Theodoro and In a video he posted on Twitter, he said Theodoro “was the kind of guy who would give you the shirt off the back.” At that point in his video, Chiesa raised a gray folded track jacket that he said belonged to Chiesa.

Chiesa said he was promptly asked to attend a press conference but did not have a collar.

“I was telling him this and he was wearing [this sports jacket]With a shirt,” said Chiesa, “he took off his jacket and gave it to me. I didn’t get a chance to give it back to him. That’s the kind of guy he was. While I am as sad as many people are, he has touched many lives and I must remember that I am very happy to have had a friendship with him.”

Theodoro, born on May 31, 1988, in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, was a man with diverse interests. He appeared in the third season of “The Amazing Race Canada” with his then-girlfriend, Max Altamuro.

According to “The Amazing Race Wiki,” Theodoro’s motto on the show was “Don’t look stupid on TV and don’t die.”

He received a Bachelor of Arts from Humber College in Toronto in Creative Advertising. He was an outspoken advocate of the use of medicinal cannabis, and on February 19, 2020, became the first professional athlete to receive a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) for its use when it was granted by the British Columbia Sports Commission. According to his personal website, he also obtained a TUE in May 2021 for the same purpose.

He also worked as a businessman, actor, and producer.