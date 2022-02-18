Eleven passengers lost in a ferry fire in Greece

The Euroferry Olympia had 239 passengers and 51 crew members on board when it caught fire northeast of the island of Ericosa, near Corfu, leading to the evacuation.

The Greek fire service confirmed to CNN that two passengers who had been trapped on the ferry for several hours were rescued and flown to Corfu on Friday afternoon.

The condition of the passengers, males and Greeks, is not yet known.

The Greek coast guard said in a statement that the men would be taken to hospital.

The search is continuing to find 11 missing passengers – eight foreigners and three Greeks -. The Greek coast guard said 278 people were initially rescued – including an individual who was not on the official passenger list. According to Reuters, most of the passengers boarded rescue ships and were taken to the neighboring island of Corfu, where they were then registered. The ship was sailing under the Italian flag and was on its way from Igoumenitsa in northwestern Greece to Brindisi in southern Italy when it caught fire. The Coast Guard received a call about the fire on the ship around 4:30 a.m. local time. A spokesperson for Grimaldi Lines, the owner of Euroferry Olympia, told Reuters that while the cause of the fire was under investigation, there were indications that it started inside the ship’s hold. A video posted on the Greek news website Proto Thema showed the 600-foot (183-meter) ferry ablaze amid plumes of smoke. Labor Day was blasting from the loudspeakers. The Greek public station ERT showed live images of boats carrying passengers and arrived at the port of Corfu. See also Officials say the US and its allies are ready to respond to Russian cyberattacks Speaking at ERT, Corfu Hospital Director Leonidas Rubatis confirmed that three passengers with minor injuries were brought in as a precaution, and that the infant was also expected to be examined as a precaution. In 2014, 10 people were killed when it was a car carrying 466 passengers and crew caught fire While sailing from Greece to Italy.