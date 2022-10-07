Electricity and gas prices have risen in Europe

The price of electricity paid by residential consumers increased by 47% in Stockholm, 41% in Tallinn and 23% in Berlin and Prague. Among the cities studied, the cost of electricity is highest in Amsterdam and lowest in Belgrade. In the image below, Budapest has two values. On the one hand, the reduced utility price and the price of electricity available to households using 20 percent more than the specified average annual consumption. The cost of HUF 70.12/kWh above average consumption would be 16.5 euro cents at the current euro exchange rate.

For a better comparison, it is worth filtering out of the picture the different price levels in individual Member States This is the comparison based on purchasing power parity. As shown in the figure below, even with this method, the reduced electricity price is still relatively cheap for people, but Hungarian consumers have to pay more than a Luxembourger if they consume 20% more than the average consumption limit.

Compared to the previous month, September had to pay 88% more for natural gas in Tallinn, 36% in Vienna and 23% in Amsterdam. The most expensive gas is in Amsterdam, and the least expensive is in Budapest, where utilities have been reduced.

Here too, it is worth comparing the purchasing power parity based on the detailed report. As you can see, In the case of a consumer who consumes 20% more than the average consumption (gas prices are seven times higher), gas in Hungary is not really “cheap fun” anymore, This is significantly more expensive than the fees payable in London, Luxembourg, Zagreb and Bratislava. Meanwhile, gas prices with reduced utilities (HUF 102 per m3) are the cheapest across Europe.

Finally, if we take the average annual consumption everywhere in Europe (2,200 kWh of electricity and 1,162 m3 of natural gas), the report also analyzed how much of the monthly income of a two-income household is spent on costs related to electricity and natural gas consumption. As a basis. In this country, both modules fit well within the utility protected circuit, so MEKH experts do not make a separate calculation for the high consumption level here, “because for a two-person family, the consumption level is above average. Not typical”, says the formal explanation. As you can see: A two-earner household in Budapest spends only 2.6% of its combined net income on electricity and gas bills, which is very low compared to the situation for two-earner households in the capitals of all EU member states. Luxembourg.

