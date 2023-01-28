January 28, 2023

Electric cars are more expensive in fuel than gas-powered cars at the end of 2022: a consulting firm

FOX Business correspondent Jeff Fluke reports on electric vehicle charger shortages in New York City amid the state’s decision to ban gas-powered cars by 2035.

For the first time in over a year, he became the owner Gas powered conventional cars Save more money at the pump than those driving their electric counterparts, according to a consulting firm.

like Gas price inflation Analysts at Anderson Economic Group (AEG) said that the cost of fuel for most internal combustion engine (ICE) cars decreased at the end of the past years, it was relatively cheaper in the last quarter of 2022 than charging an electric car (EV).

The cost of driving 100 miles in a gas-powered vehicle decreased by more than $2 in October, November and December 2022. With electric prices rising last year, mid-priced ICEs became more economical than electric vehicles for the first time in 18 years, the company said.

Consider AEG’s cost analysis Basic cost of energy For gas, diesel and electric, in addition to road taxes and tolls, the additional costs of running a pump or electric vehicle charger and the cost of driving to a refueling station. Costs are calculated for vehicles that travel 12,000 miles per year.

Electric vehicle drivers struggle to find charging stations

A Nissan Leaf electric car being charged, London. Photo date: Friday, March 5, 2021. (John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images/Getty Images)

electric car charging

Tesla cars are charged at a Supercharger Station in Irvine, California, on Friday, January 28, 2022. (Paul Berseebach/MediaNews Group/Orange County Recording via Getty Images/Getty Images)

The analysis found that in the fourth quarter of 2022, the driver of an average-priced gas-powered vehicle paid about $11.29 to refuel his car for 100 miles of driving. This was about 31 cents cheaper than what the average EV driver paid to charge their car at home, and more than $3 less than what EV drivers would pay when charging their cars at a gas station.

Unless you are driving a car An expensive luxury electric carYou’re losing money shipping your car in exchange for paying for petrol, said the experts.

A driver puts fuel into a car at a gas station on January 23, 2023 in Miami, Florida.

A driver puts fuel into a car at a gas station on January 23, 2023 in Miami. (Joe Raedel/Getty Images/Getty Images)

“The rise in gas prices has made electric vehicles look like a bargain for most of 2021 and 2022,” said Patrick Anderson of AEG. “With higher electricity prices and lower gas prices, drivers of conventional ICE vehicles saved a little money in the last quarter of 2022.”

