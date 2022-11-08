Election results and inflation data on the surface. Tesla reaches a new low

Dow futures rose ahead of Tuesday’s opening and US election results. Key inflation data, including the Consumer Price Index, is due later in the week.







It is almost certain that the Republicans He will regain the House of Representatives in the midterm elections on Tuesday. They seem to have an advantage in winning the Senate, although that is less clear. Democrats currently have a slim majority in the House of Representatives, with Vice President Kamala Harris holding a 50-50 deciding vote in the Senate.

The Consumer Price Index is due on Thursday, and is expected to rise 0.7% in October from the previous month. Consumer inflation is expected to rise by 8% year over year.

Diamondback Energy (fang), Lift (LYFT), mosaic (moss) And the Shock Wave Medical (SWAV) were lead earnings reporters late Monday.

FANG stock traded slightly lower in extended trade, while Lyft stock is down more than 16%. Mosaic stocks rose slightly. Shockwave shares lost more than 5%.

stock market today

On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 1.3%, or more than 400 points, and the S&P 500 gained 1%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is up 0.85%.

within money exchange circulatingNasdaq 100 Invesco QQQ Trust Tracker (QQQ(Up 1.1%, SPDR S&P 500)spy) 0.9%.

Giant EV Tesla (TSLAIt slipped 5% on Monday. within Dow Jones stockAnd the apple (AAPL) rose 0.4% and Microsoft (MSFT) jumped 2.9% in Stock market today.

Among the top stocks to buy and watch, Albemarle (ALB), IBD Leaderboard stock watch list Arista Networks (Network), CF . Industries (CF) And the New Fortress Energy (NFE) – as well as the names of Dow Jones merck (Mrk) And the United Health Group (United nations) – among the top stocks to buy and watch.

Arista Networks is IBD Leaderboard Stock watch list. Albemarle was featured In the stock column near the buy zone for this week, along with three other ideas for the top stocks.

4 Growth Stocks You Should Buy and Watch on Cursstock market rally

Dow futures today: Treasury yields, oil prices

Before the opening bell on Tuesday, Dow futures, along with S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures, were up about 0.1% against fair value. Remember to work overnight in Dow Jones futures contracts and elsewhere that does not necessarily translate into actual circulation in the next regular session Stock market session.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 4.21% on Monday, extending its winning streak to four sessions and closing at its highest level since Oct. 24. Meanwhile, US oil prices fell nearly 1% as West Texas Intermediate crude futures were trading near $92 a barrel. . Last week, West Texas Intermediate crude futures hit their highest level since mid-October.

Q3 earnings season

Third quarter earnings season This week continues, with more major reports coming in from Disney (dis), double check (DV), Dr. Horton (DHI), Occidental (OXY) And the Roblox (RBLX).

Earnings reports cause many of the biggest moves in stocks, and they require special focus. Strong earnings can fuel big stocks above new buying points and into buy zones, while a less than impressive announcement can send stocks below key support levels.

The stock market’s reaction to the earnings release can often tell you more than the earnings themselves. If the results look strong but the stock is falling anyway, investors may be concerned about the sustainability of growth, higher costs, or other potential downsides.

With the market entering bullish mode, investors should track companies that easily outperform earnings results and have strong bullish reactions. These stocks may be among the new leaders if the market is able to recover from its recent losses.

What to do in a troubled stock market rally

Now is an important time to read IBD’s The Big Picture Column After the stock market trend has moved from “confirmed uptrend” to “uptrend under pressure”.

At this point, investors should play the defensive role; Don’t let profitable trades turn negative. As The Big Picture reiterated last week, it makes sense to maintain exposure at 20% or less until the uptrend resumes.

But it wasn’t time to get away completely. The upside is still intact, so investors can still buy breakouts but should focus on stocks with top-tier fundamental and technical metrics.

(paying off IBD Stock Lists Like the defect 50 And the Stocks near the buying areafor additional ideas for stock.)

Five Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch now

Dow Jones stocks to watch: Merck, UnitedHealth

Member of Dow Jones and IBD 50 . stock Merck is out of purchase after a double bottom93.12 buy point. Buying range rose 5% to 97.78.

Healthcare giant UnitedHealth continues to consider cup with handle 553.23 buy pointAnd the to me IBD Market Smithafter trying to hack last week. Shares rose 1.3% Monday, to close about 1% below the stock’s latest entry.

Top stocks to buy and watch: Albemarle, Arista, CF and New Fortress

Lithium producer Albemarle builds the right side of the base of a teacup with 308.34 points of purchase. Shares rose 0.5% on Monday, extending the winning streak to three sessions.

IBD Leaderboard Arista Networks stock watchlist tries to hack 132.97 to broken base buy point. On Monday, shares were down 0.4%.

CF Industries is trying to find support around its 50-day moving average amid Monday’s 1% loss. Stocks build a cup base with 119.70 buy points, According to IBD MarketSmith Pattern Recognition.

New Fortress Energy is fast approaching its 63.16 cup base buy point. As the stock is about 6% away from new highs, keep an eye out for a handle to offer an early entry. The leading energy company reported results late Monday, up 1.5% on the day.

Tesla Stock

Tesla stock It slipped 5% on Monday, hitting a new 52-week low and reaching its lowest level since June 2021.

Stocks are down more than 50% from their 52-week highs and sharply below the 50- and 200-day moving average lines.

Dow Jones Leaders: Apple and Microsoft

within Dow Jones stockApple shares rose 0.4% on Monday despite The company’s warning that it has gone down iPhone 14 production due to Covid-19 restrictions in China. Apple stock ended a five-day losing streak, but is still nearly 24% below its 52-week high.

Microsoft stock jumped 2.9% on Monday, extending its recovery from a 52-week low on Friday. The software giant is still about 35% of its 52-week high.

