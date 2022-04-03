Elden’s Ring: Margit’s handcuff has a secret alternative use

Margit’s Shackle is an item that you can find in the Elden Ring that will make the tough battle of Margit the Fell Omen’s boss easier. However, the item appears to be useful for much more than that as it can seemingly help you discover hidden phantom walls and stop fire-breathing traps.

As I mentioned GamesRadar, Margit’s Shackle can stop Margit the Fell Omen in its tracks for a few seconds when activated, but its usefulness doesn’t end once this mighty enemy falls.

NateThePunk2 on Reddit He is one of those who have discovered that it can also cause a nearby hidden wall to disappear.

The running theory is that the element sends out an invisible shock wave of the kind that stuns Margit the Fell Omen if it’s within a certain range. This same shock wave appears to extend from the player and reveal fake walls and Stop the fire spitting traps.

Margit’s Shackle can be obtained while you’re doing Patches, and getting them is especially useful if Margit, the game’s first major boss, is too challenging.

For more information, check out the full Elden Ring Wiki, where you can check out our strategy to beat Margit and the location of every imaginary wall discovered so far.

