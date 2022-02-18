Elden Ring: Release time, preload and file size explained

Elden Ring, the highly anticipated collaboration between Dark Souls developer from Software and Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin, will be launching in less than a week, finally giving us a chance to dive into another incredibly challenging adventure. Here’s everything you need to know about the Elden Ring release timing, file size, and preload details. This way, you will be able to play it as soon as you open it.

Release date and time of the Elden Ring

Elden Ring is finally set to release for PC and Xbox Series X | S, PS5 and PS4 on February 25. The console release timing is set for midnight, 00:00 am In all time zones. Since the game releases at the same time in every timezone, this means that some players will get their hands on the Elden Ring up to 24 hours earlier than others, so be wary of spoilers once the release window appears. It has not been confirmed whether the PC version of the game will follow the same midnight release timing.

Preloaded Elden Ring

The Elden Ring pre-download is possible for all players who have pre-ordered the game before its release, so they can download it and be ready to go as soon as the game is released.

Preload is Currently available for Xbox players. Anyone who has pre-ordered the Elden Ring on Xbox can now start a download through the Xbox Storefront on their Xbox X, S, or Xbox One. Players who purchase a physical copy of the game can also pre-load the game by going through the Xbox mobile app. It’s not clear if this preload file currently includes a day one patch.

A preload date for PlayStation consoles or PC hasn’t been announced yet.

Elden episode file size

Since Elden Ring took about 30 hours to finish, its file size is surprisingly compact compared to other AAA games. With Xbox preload now, we know the file size for Xbox consoles is 49.04GB, although this may increase if a separate patch is required in a day.

The file size on PS4 has been reported to be 44.929 GB on PlayStation, according to a Twitter account Playstation game sizealthough this likely won’t include a day one patch.

There is no confirmed file size for the PC version of the game yet, though the recently released PC requirements for Elden Ring require players to have at least 60GB of free space for the game.

While we wait for the game’s release at the end of February, PC gamers can download game-ready drivers for the game. You can also check out 13 things you need to know about the Elden Ring before its release.