February 24, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Elden Ring: New Zealand and the World Countdown

Ayhan 35 mins ago 2 min read
Elden Ring Asset

We are days away from Elden Ring and players in New Zealand will be among the first to get the latest FromSoftware. Find out how long you have to wait with the global countdown below!

Given the time zones, New Zealand will technically be the first to see the Elden Ring release. This means that console players who play in New Zealand will be able to begin their journey through the lands between before the others.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Elden Ring release in New Zealand.

Read more: Elden Ring Review Report – What the Critics Said

The origin of the Elden ring

FromSoftware

Elden Ring: New Zealand Countdown Edition

Elden Ring will be released in New Zealand on February 25, 12 AM New Zealand time.

If you’re like us and can’t wait to get the Elden Ring, we’ve included a countdown to the release of the Elden Ring in New Zealand so you can check here to see exactly when it’s released.

Elden Ring New Zealand Console Countdown

00
days

00
hours

00
Minutes

00
Seconds

Elden Ring Worldwide PC Countdown

00
days

00
hours

00
Minutes

00
Seconds

Instructs: How to get early access to the Elden Ring

Elden Ring USA Console Countdown

00
days

00
hours

00
Minutes

00
Seconds

Elden Ring UK Console Countdown

00
days

00
hours

00
Minutes

00
Seconds

Read more: Is Elden Ring Coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Elden ring is Currently in Open Critic there is one of the best reviewed games of all time. It looks like FromSoftware is about to deliver one of the greatest Souls games ever.

See also  Elden Ring: Release time, preload and file size explained

They have frankly said that this is one of the most comprehensive titles in their catalog, It features a lot of mechanisms to ease the difficulty for the players.

Elden ring release times

Check the image below to see when the Elden Ring is released in your time zone.

Elden Ring global release times

FromSoftware

Read more: Elden Ring: Gamestop midnight release details in store

The Elden Ring can be overwhelming for new players. Make sure you know exactly What starting class do you want to use before starting your adventure. It can mean the difference between life and death.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Pixel 7 leaks show that Google finally has a steady phone business

9 hours ago Ayhan
1 min read

PlayStation Plus games for March have apparently been revealed early

17 hours ago Ayhan
2 min read

You can now check games from your Steam library that are compatible with Steam

1 day ago Ayhan

You may have missed

8 min read

World: The Ukrainian parliament has voted to introduce a state of war

26 mins ago Arzu
3 min read

Oil jumps above $100 a barrel and Asian stocks fall after the invasion.

29 mins ago Izer
2 min read

See Zoe Kravitz’s revealing dress from the Batman premiere

30 mins ago Muhammad
2 min read

Mysterious glass balls spotted by the Chinese rover on the moon’s surface

33 mins ago Izer