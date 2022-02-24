Elden Ring: New Zealand and the World Countdown

We are days away from Elden Ring and players in New Zealand will be among the first to get the latest FromSoftware. Find out how long you have to wait with the global countdown below!

Given the time zones, New Zealand will technically be the first to see the Elden Ring release. This means that console players who play in New Zealand will be able to begin their journey through the lands between before the others.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Elden Ring release in New Zealand.

Elden Ring: New Zealand Countdown Edition

Elden Ring will be released in New Zealand on February 25, 12 AM New Zealand time.

If you’re like us and can’t wait to get the Elden Ring, we’ve included a countdown to the release of the Elden Ring in New Zealand so you can check here to see exactly when it’s released.

Elden Ring New Zealand Console Countdown

Elden Ring Worldwide PC Countdown

Elden Ring USA Console Countdown

Elden Ring UK Console Countdown

Elden ring is Currently in Open Critic there is one of the best reviewed games of all time. It looks like FromSoftware is about to deliver one of the greatest Souls games ever.

They have frankly said that this is one of the most comprehensive titles in their catalog, It features a lot of mechanisms to ease the difficulty for the players.

Elden ring release times

Check the image below to see when the Elden Ring is released in your time zone.

The Elden Ring can be overwhelming for new players. Make sure you know exactly What starting class do you want to use before starting your adventure. It can mean the difference between life and death.