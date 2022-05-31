Elden Ring gets “smooth” co-op with a new mod

While elden ring he is Technically Playable in co-op, the complex way for developers from Software implemented mode means that it did not bother anyone at all. This is about to change, Thanks to this amazing mode by LukeYui.

It does…basically what you hoped the official collaboration would do, by letting you and some friends jump into the game together and just play, without weird rules or restrictions getting in your way. Here is the official description:

Simply put, the mode allows you to play with friends throughout the entire game without restrictions. With this said, it is theoretically possible to play the game from the tutorial all the way to the final boss in one co-op session. – If a player dies, they will return to the same world at the last fire in which they rested. The session will not be terminated. – Defeating enemy bosses and clearing territories no longer sends your colleagues home. – All the fog walls/barriers that would normally restrict the multiplayer area (along with their respective Teleporters) are all gone. – All players can torrent (assuming they have a whistle) in a session together. – All map path points will be synchronized, allowing you to navigate the world in an easier group. – When a single player settles into a position of grace, the global state of all players will be reset. This is necessary to prevent enemy synchronization. – Completed game progress events in online play will also advance the game in your own world. Players are free to explore the entire game map (outer world, underground, ancient dungeons, etc.) together, and can split up if they wish.

Can everyone use torrent? Waypoints out of sync? Is your progress moving? I be Sorry! Of course, to get all this to work, some changes have to be made to the core experience . Most importantly, being able to roam indefinitely with friends makes the game a lot easier, so a number of balance tweaks have been made, including adding a third level of enemy scaling, locking up anyone who dies in a boss fight in spectator mode and inflicting any Someone dies in a co-op session with rot.

invasions Gone, because they don’t work the way co-op mode was built, and Stakes of Marika removed because it causes “connection issues”. And basically everything comes with a warning that while it’s at work, it’s still a work in progress and players will encounter bugs throughout .

If you want to install the mod and try it yourself, you can find it over here.