Edwin Diaz C Young Award Chances

1. A large group of work

When Mike Marshall became the first loyalist to win Cy in 1974, he did so by appearing in 106 games and scoring 208 1/3 innings. Marshall led the Majors in appearances by a massive margin and amassed more innings than most novice shooters did that season. It’s an extreme example, but somewhat bizarre. Of the nine loyalists who won the award, they all made at least 78 innings, four of them went over the century mark, and they all topped the league in any appearances, playoffs, saves or a combination of those stats.